England's World Cup Warm-Up Ends in Goalless Draw Against New Zealand

England faced New Zealand in their final pre-tournament friendly in Tampa, Florida, with Marcus Rashford impressing but defensive concerns emerging ahead of the World Cup.

England concluded their final World Cup preparation with a friendly match against New Zealand in Tampa , Florida. The game, played at Raymond James Stadium , served as a key opportunity for manager Thomas Tuchel to assess his squad ahead of the tournament.

Throughout the match, England dominated possession and created numerous chances, but New Zealand's defense, led by goalkeeper Max Crocombe, held firm. Marcus Rashford was a standout performer, consistently threatening with his runs and shots, earning praise from observers for his sharpness and desire to make an impact. Harry Kane also had opportunities, including a header saved well by Crocombe. Despite the attacking intent, England's defense showed moments of vulnerability, particularly at full-back, raising concerns about solidity against stronger teams.

The match incorporated a mandatory three-minute hydration break due to the hot conditions, reflecting adaptations common in international tournaments. Overall, the result was a 0-0 draw, leaving England with questions to answer before their World Cup opener





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England New Zealand World Cup Thomas Tuchel Marcus Rashford Harry Kane Friendly Match Tampa Raymond James Stadium

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