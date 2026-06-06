England's World Cup squad numbers leaked as Three Lions prepare to face Croatia, Ghana, and Panama

England's World Cup squad numbers have been leaked, and the team selection has generated plenty of debate around the country. Thomas Tuchel's first team selection of the summer is in, with John Stones starting at centre back alongside Marc Guehi. The Three Lions are in a group with Croatia, Ghana, and Panama in the USA this summer, and will have high hopes of ending 60 years of hurt.

England 's World Cup squad numbers are leaked as the Three Lions prepare to face Croatia , Ghana , and Panama in the USA this summer. Thomas Tuchel 's first team selection of the summer is in, with John Stones starting at centre back alongside Marc Guehi .

The German coach has mixed things up, with several stars who are expected to start in England's first World Cup game on the bench to begin with. This includes the likes of Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, Morgan Rogers, and Kobbie Mainoo. The team selection has generated plenty of debate around the country, particularly over who was handed the No 10 shirt.

England's World Cup squad numbers are as follows: Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City) Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City) Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) Forwards: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona on loan from Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

The Three Lions are in a group with Croatia, Ghana, and Panama in the USA this summer, and will have high hopes of ending 60 years of hurt. The climate in the US at this time of the year could well have a key role to play in who wins this tournament, with temperatures regularly exceeding 30 degrees celsius. England will be playing their first World Cup game in 4PM local time, and it will still be 33 degrees.

A stark difference to the miserable conditions back home today. Thomas Tuchel will be praying that all of his players make it through tonight's game without any issues, as many of these stadiums across the US do tend to be multi-sport venues. The surface of the pitch has been a concern for Tuchel, and he has expressed his worries about it.

However, he remains confident that it will not affect his selection and that the team will be ready to face their opponents. The Three Lions are in for a tough challenge, but they are determined to end 60 years of hurt and bring home the World Cup





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