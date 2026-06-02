England's World Cup Squad Arrives in the United States

England's World Cup squad has arrived in the United States as they look to end 60 years of hurt by winning the tournament. The Three Lions squad flew from Birmingham Airport to Miami earlier on Monday and were pictured across the Atlantic at around 10.30pm BST.

England 's World Cup squad have safely landed in the United States as they look to end 60 years of hurt by winning the tournament. The Three Lions squad flew from Birmingham Airport to Miami earlier on Monday and were pictured across the Atlantic at around 10.30pm BST.

Thomas Tuchel was among the first seen checking into The Belgrove Resort and Spa situated in West Palm Beach. The German was all smiles as he arrived with his suitcase and the same can be said for captain Harry Kane upon his entry as he carried a backpack. England are in Florida for a pre-tournament training camp and warm-up matches against New Zealand on Saturday and Costa Rica next Wednesday.

Marcus Rashford is already in Miami, having flown out for some solo preparation at Lionel Messi's club, Inter Miami. He was pictured on Sunday breaking a sweat in training and in the gym. Thomas Tuchel was a picture of happiness as his England squad arrived to check in in Florida. Harry Kane will look to captain the Three Lions to World Cup glory come next month.

England are in Florida for a pre-tournament training camp and warm-up matches. At 10.45am local time (3.45pm BST) on Tuesday, the England squad will take part in an open community training session at Palm Beach Gardens. Players will then speak to the media. On Friday, they will again hold an open training session at Palm Beach Gardens in the morning, before Tuchel and a player speak to the media ahead of the New Zealand clash in the afternoon.

England have chosen Kansas City to be their base for the entire tournament, opting to fly to their games rather than move regularly throughout the competition. Their first match, against Croatia, will be held in Arlington, Texas, at the AT&T Stadium. Six days later, they will head to Foxborough, Massachusetts, to take on Ghana at the Gillette Stadium.

The squad's final group game is pencilled in for June 27 against Panama, and will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. England will stay at the Inn at Meadowbrook, a boutique hotel in the style of an English country estate, in Kansas. No expense has been spared, with the Three Lions taking over the entire 54-bedroom property, which features an impressive American restaurant, firepits and a relaxed vibe.

Locals say many of the hotel's staff have been furloughed for the duration of England's stay, which has left some disappointed. FA security officials are thought to have asked for a wide-ranging perimeter, but agreed to a smaller cordoned-off area following discussions with local police. It remains to be seen whether they will put screens up. Kane prepares to board a plane at Birmingham Airport to Miami earlier on Monday.

The team, kitted out in all blue, were snapped boarding the plane on Monday morning. England's footballers flew out for their World Cup preparation camp in Miami. Tuchel was seen boarding the plane with his luggage ahead of take off. Soon after the team boarded, the Virgin Atlantic plane took off for the lengthy flight.

A small group of onlookers watched on at Birmingham Airport as the squad jetted off. Marcus Rashford has been working up a sweat at Inter Miami's training base before he joins up with the rest of England's players. Interestingly, while it is only a 20-minute drive, the hotel is in Kansas City, Kansas, while the training ground is in Kansas City, Missouri. The state line itself throws up some interesting differences.

In their decision-making process, England had considered heading to an 'acclimatisation' centre first to prepare for the possibility of gruelling heat and humidity, before switching headquarters to a cooler site for the rest of the tournament. There are concerns, meanwhile, that large measles outbreaks in the USA, Mexico, and Canada are increasingly becoming a 'concern' among experts, according to Infectious Disease Special Edition.

Texas, where England play their first game against Croatia on June 17, has been one of the worst-hit areas in the country. This month saw the first recorded cases in Dallas, close to the AT&T Stadium.

However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there has only been one recorded case in Missouri, where the Three Lions are staying in an 'English cottage-style' hotel on the outskirts of Kansas City





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

England World Cup United States Thomas Tuchel Harry Kane Marcus Rashford Lionel Messi Inter Miami Kansas City Croatia Ghana Panama Measles Outbreak

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

England striker Ivan Toney cleared for World Cup despite bail, plus other sports newsIvan Toney will join England at the World Cup despite being on bail for an alleged assault. Also: first female camera operator for final, PSG president's lucky watch, Sam Quek controversy, and Adidas vs. Nike marketing battles.

Read more »

England Touch Down in US for World Cup Campaign Aiming to End 60-Year WaitThe England national football team has arrived in the United States to commence its 2026 FIFA World Cup journey. The squad, led by captain Harry Kane and manager Thomas Tuchel, will base itself in a fully booked English-style hotel in Kansas City. Pre-tournament preparations include training camps in Miami and friendlies against New Zealand and Costa Rica. The team's group-stage matches are set for stadiums in Texas, Massachusetts, and New Jersey, prompting a travel-heavy schedule from their central headquarters. Health officials note ongoing measles outbreaks in some host regions, though the team's base area has seen minimal transmission.

Read more »

Alan Shearer advocatesMorgan Rogers over Jude Bellingham for England's World Cup openerFormer England captain Alan Shearer has sparked controversy by suggesting Morgan Rogers should start instead of Jude Bellingham in England's opening World Cup 2026 match against Croatia. Shearer emphasizes midfield balance and maximizing Harry Kane's impact.

Read more »

England's World Cup Squad Arrives in the United States for Pre-Tournament Training CampEngland's World Cup squad has safely landed in the United States as they look to end 60 years of hurt by winning the tournament. The team will be based in Kansas City, Missouri, and will play their first match against Croatia on June 17 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The squad will then head to Foxborough, Massachusetts, to take on Ghana at the Gillette Stadium on June 23.

Read more »