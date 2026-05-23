England's World Cup Squad Announced: Meet the WAGs Who Will Be Cheerleading Their Partners

A UK news article discusses England's World Cup squad announced with notable exclusions, and introduces the glamorous WAGs who will be cheering on their partners.

England's World Cup squad has been announced – with the likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice included. Notable omissions from Thomas Tuchel's roster included Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

So, what does this mean for the WAGs line-up? The glamorous wives and girlfriends likely to be cheering on their partners in the United States, Canada and Mexico, include an American model once linked to Michael B Jordan and a law graduate who gives prisoners legal advice. There's also a mother-of-three who has assumed 'mother hen' status with the other wives, organising pre-match parties for them.

Read on to discover the WAGs who will be bringing the glitz and glamour to the World Cup stadiums this year... Megan Pickford, Ashley Castro and others..





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