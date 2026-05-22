England's World Cup Squad and WAG Lineup Revealed

This news article discusses England's World Cup squad, which includes players like Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Declan Rice. It also highlights notable omissions and the WAGs lineup who are likely to be cheering on their partners.

England's World Cup squad has been announced - with the likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham , Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice included. Notable omissions from Thomas Tuchel's roster included Phil Foden, Cole Palmer , Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw .

So, what does this mean for the WAGs line-up? The glamorous wives and girlfriends likely to be cheering on their partners in the United States, Canada and Mexico, include an American model once linked to Michael B. Jordan and a law graduate who gives prisoners legal advice. There's also a mother-of-three who has assumed 'mother hen' status with the other wives, organizing pre-match parties for them





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England World Cup Squad World Cup Wags Lineup Jude Bellingham Wags Model Phils Foden Cole Palmer Harry Maguire Luke Shaw

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