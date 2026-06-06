England's World Cup Preparations Begin in Tampa with Friendly Match

England kicked off their World Cup preparations with a friendly in Tampa, Florida, as Thomas Tuchel experimented with his lineup and managed player fitness. Alan Shearer warned about balancing intensity and caution, while young stars and academy prospects featured.

England kicked off their World Cup preparations with a friendly match in Tampa , Florida, as Thomas Tuchel 's squad began their final tune-up before the tournament.

The match, held at Raymond James Stadium, provided an opportunity for the manager to test his squad depth and manage player fitness ahead of the grueling conditions expected in the United States. With the Three Lions set to face Croatia, Ghana, and Panama in Group A, Tuchel used the friendly to experiment with his lineup, resting several key players while giving chances to fringe candidates.

Former England striker Alan Shearer offered a cautionary note ahead of the game, warning Tuchel about the delicate balance between building team cohesion and preserving player energy. Speaking to Betfair, Shearer emphasized the need to manage big names carefully, especially given the physical demands of the tournament.

'An injury is the last thing you need for any player, let alone your big players, so the manager has to be mindful of that,' Shearer said. He added that while Tuchel must manage workloads, he may be forced to keep star players on the pitch if the result requires it. Tuchel's team selection reflected this balancing act. John Stones partnered Marc Guehi in central defense, with the pair tasked with building understanding despite Stones' limited club minutes this season.

Youngsters like Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, Morgan Rogers, and Kobbie Mainoo were handed starts, while the Arsenal quartet of Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, and Eberechi Eze were granted extra rest following the Champions League final and will join the squad later. Tuchel also called up four academy prospects-Rio Ngumoha, Alex Scott, Ethan Nwaneri, and Josh King-to fill the bench, offering them a chance to make their senior debuts.

Earlier in the week, Tuchel announced England's squad numbers for the World Cup, sparking debate over who received the coveted No. 10 shirt. The friendly also served as a chance for players to stake their claims for starting roles in the tournament opener.

Despite the experimental lineup, the atmosphere was relaxed, with reporters noting the warm Tampa weather and the absence of the stadium's iconic cannon-which usually fires for touchdowns by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-as a sign that this was a low-key preparation match. The Three Lions will face Costa Rica in their next friendly before heading to the World Cup hoping to end 60 years of hurt





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

England World Cup Friendly Thomas Tuchel Tampa

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2026 World Cup Group L preview: England hopes to break 60-year droughtFor the so-called epicenter of 'football,' England's trophy cabinet certainly does not reflect that.

Read more »

Thomas Tuchel Names England World Cup Squad Amid Fan Debate Over Omissions and Unique Player BackgroundsThomas Tuchel has selected his 26-player England squad for the World Cup, leaving out high-profile players like Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, and Harry Maguire. The squad features players with distinctive personal histories, including one with seven GCSEs and another who lost part of a finger in childhood. Daily Mail Sport's World Cup Unfiltered newsletter offers an exclusive quiz on these squad members, with free daily coverage throughout the tournament in the United States.

Read more »

British World Cup power surge: Electricity spikes expected during England, Scotland matchesBritish energy officials say England and Scotland’s group games at the World Cup could start a national electricity spike equivalent to the combined power needed for the northern England city of Leeds and Glasgow.

Read more »

England Start World Cup Prep with Friendly in Tampa; Tuchel Mixes Squad and Shearer Offers WarningEngland began their World Cup preparations with a friendly in Tampa, Florida, where manager Thomas Tuchel fielded a mixed lineup featuring John Stones, Kobbie Mainoo, and debutants like Rio Ngumoha. Alan Shearer advised careful management of players due to grueling conditions. The match also saw Arsenal stars rested, squad numbers leaked, and a silent cannon tradition.

Read more »