England's World Cup hotel in Kansas City is surrounded by anti-terrorism barriers and guarded by armed police

The Inn at Meadowbrook in Kansas City, where Thomas Tuchel and his Three Lions will be based for the tournament, has a series of security measures in place. Concrete barriers are spread wide to prevent vehicles gaining access to the hotel, and armed police officers are already in place at the entrance. A no-fly zone for drones is also in place over the area for the duration of the tournament.

England 's World Cup hotel is surrounded by anti-terrorism barriers - and guarded by armed police . The Inn at Meadowbrook in Kansas City , where Thomas Tuchel and his Three Lions will be based for the tournament, has a series of security measures in place.

Concrete barriers are spread wide to prevent vehicles gaining access to the hotel, and armed police officers are already in place at the entrance. A no-fly zone for drones is also in place over the area for the duration of the tournament. England have chosen to stay in Kansas City despite playing group games in Dallas, New York and Boston.

The city's central location was key to the decision, along with the fact the Three Lions should not face a flight of more than four hours. Locals at Meadowbrook Park are rolling out the red carpet for their guests, with signs reading 'Good luck England' and 'Welcome England' placed at the side of the road. Houses are displaying mini St George's crosses in their front gardens.

England are training at nearby Swope Soccer Village, and are expected to be given an armed escort for the 20-minute journey





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England World Cup Hotel Kansas City Concrete Barriers Armed Police No Entry Sign Black Screens Armed Escort Swope Soccer Village Central Location No Flight Of More Than Four Hours Meadowbrook Park Locals St George's Crosses Training

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