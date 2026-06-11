England's World Cup History: A Triumph of Optimism and Delusion

The article discusses England's history at the World Cup, highlighting their repeated failures and the moments of joy that have made their fans hopeful. It also mentions some of the standout moments, such as Nobby Stiles' jig after the 1966 final and Callum Wilson's act of generosity in the 2022 World Cup.

The history of England ’s greatest moments at the World Cup is, with one glorious exception, a prelude to a fall. It is a history of great hope followed, with one glorious exception, either by heroic failure or utterly miserable failure.

England’s history for the last 60 years is of a country that feels it ought to be winning the World Cup every single time and never does. It is a triumph of optimism and delusion over reality. England thinks it is Brazil or Germany or Italy when it is actually Belgium or Uruguay. And so, for our greatest moments, we look to 1966 and then we clutch at the straws of cameos.

And there have been some beautiful cameos that have made our souls sing and act as our comfort even in the midst of all those failure





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England World Cup History Optimism Delusion Failure Joy Cameos Nobby Stiles Marco Tardelli Callum Wilson Jack Grealish David Beckham Wayne Rooney Frank Lampard Paul Gascoigne Cruyff Turn Gascoigne Cruyff Ronald Koeman Holland Belgium Uruguay Brazil Germany Italy England World Cup History Optimism Delusion Failure Joy Cameos Nobby Stiles Marco Tardelli Callum Wilson Jack Grealish David Beckham Wayne Rooney Frank Lampard Paul Gascoigne Cruyff Turn Gascoigne Cruyff Ronald Koeman Holland Belgium Uruguay Brazil Germany Italy

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England's World Cup History: A Triumph of Optimism and DelusionThe article discusses England's history at the World Cup, highlighting their repeated failures and the moments of joy that have made their fans hopeful. It also mentions some of the standout moments, such as Nobby Stiles' jig after the 1966 final and Callum Wilson's act of generosity in the 2022 World Cup.

Read more »