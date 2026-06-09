England's Secret Weapon: Carbohydrate-Packed Pouches for World Cup Success

England's performance team has developed a secret weapon for the World Cup - carbohydrate-packed pouches that will fuel the team's success in the often-ferocious North American climate. The pouches, developed by Lucozade, deliver an instant boost and are part of a wide-ranging operation designed to ensure that England's players do not wilt in the heat.

England will use secret, carbohydrate-packed pouches as part of ' Project 6G ' - a mission aimed at fuelling World Cup success. In an attempt to gain a competitive edge amid searing heat and humidity in the US, Thomas Tuchel's men will swig from a specially-tailored electrolyte solution, developed exclusively for the Three Lions by Lucozade .

The pouches, to be consumed during matches, deliver an instant boost and are part of a wide-ranging operation designed by the FA's performance team to ensure that Harry Kane and co do not wilt in the often-ferocious North American climate. In total, insiders are estimating England's players will take on board 5.7 million litres of all liquids this summer.

It can also be disclosed that a huge emphasis will be placed on al fresco dining within the camp, as part of a plan to build social connections. The FA's experts have found that eating outside 'supports mental and cognitive recovery'. A big effort has already been made to ensure that meals are appealing to players, with barbecues at both lunch and dinner a regular occurrence. England captain Harry Kane drinks Lucozade during their World Cup training on Wednesday.

Elliot Anderson (right) wears a Whoop wristband to track activity, sleep and recovery. England will use secret, carbohydrate-packed pouches (bottom right) as part of 'Project 6G' - a mission aimed at fuelling World Cup success. And, in a bid to spice things up, throughout the course of the tournament the FA's specially-trained chefs will host a variety of themed nights centred on cuisines from around the world.

The solution, which took Lucozade experts nine months to create at their base in Uxbridge, delivers no fewer than 40 grams of carbohydrates. It comes in lemon, orange and raspberry flavours and will be taken onboard during scheduled three-minute drinks breaks in each half. Should there be a separate break in play, players can also grab one of the silver pouches.

Despite sponsoring England, Lucozade are unable to put their logo on their product, which will not be sold to the public, thanks to FIFA's notoriously stringent rules on commercial partners. Project 6G aims to allow England to 'gain a tactical fuel advantage over our opponents', explained the FA's men's lead performance nutritionist Dr Chris Rosimus, who was speaking at the launch of Lucozade Elite in West Palm Beach, Florida, where England are currently based before they switch to their permanent tournament headquarters in Kansas City.

Dr Rosimus said that the project centred around three Rs - react, recharge and refine. He added that the squad would also be utilising 'performance slushies' which deliver hydration and which also give the body the perception of feeling cool. Amid temperatures of around 38C, the Three Lions have also been using cooling troughs during training. The special 'immersion cooling equipment', placed at the side of their training pitches, sees players submerge their hands and wrists on a regular basis.

The players have also been using palm-cooling devices and Whoop bands, to track activity, sleep and recovery, with no stone apparently left unturned





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England World Cup Project 6G Carbohydrate-Packed Pouches Lucozade Performance Team North American Climate Hydration Cooling Troughs Performance Slushies

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