England's lack of preparation for 2027 Ashes: Australia unlikely to repeat mistakes, English conditions in county cricket aiding Aussie preparation

The article discusses the state of preparation for the upcoming Ashes series in 2027 and the advantage Australia has due to the English conditions in county cricket for their players' acclimatization. It also mentions the ongoing imbalance between England and Australia in terms of having more cricket teams and better timing for them to fill those teams.

Even now, months later, England’s lack of preparation for the Ashes induces a grimace. The bad news for their fans is that Australia are unlikely to make the same mistake ahead of their return trip to these shores in 2027.

This is not simply because the two countries’ boards have agreed to provide each other with a proper warm-up – a mutual generosity which, usefully for Australia, will begin next summer, when they will try to end a winless-streak in England stretching back to 2001. It is also because many of their peripheral players, and one or two of their likely starting XI, have been getting used to English conditions in county cricket





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