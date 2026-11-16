England’s Forgotten Castle Trail—and the Woman Behind It

Following a historic trail through the Yorkshire Dales and Cumbria, this week-long hike traces the footsteps of 17th-century noblewoman Lady Anne Clifford, taking in windswept hills, ancient trade routes and atmospheric castle ruins along the way.

The tips of Rock’s ears quiver as he fixates on the flock. He has just one thing on his mind: herding his master’s sheep, as generations of working dogs have done before him.

His body is tense, but still he waits for the signal. I’m in Yorkshire Dales National Park, watching a demonstration with international sheepdog trialist Richard Fawcett on his farm just outside the town of Hawes, where he’s putting his dogs through their paces. He breathes a barely audible “come-bye” and Rock whips clockwise around the flock in a pear-shaped arc. A few whistles later, the sheep appear over a knoll in tight-knit formation, Rock bringing up the rear.

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“They’re my workmates and my best friends,” says Richard, leaning on a shepherd’s crook. “We couldn’t manage without them. ” He has high hopes for eight-month-old Rock — still a sheepdog in training, but already showing signs he’ll go the distance.

“If you’re making a good, strong dog, they need to be tough. And he is. He’s dead keen,” Richard says, nodding approvingly. It’s a fittingly bucolic introduction to my journey along Lady Anne’s Way: a 100-mile hiking trail running from Skipton Castle in Yorkshire to Brougham Hall, near Penrith in Cumbria.

Walking the full route takes around a week, but the middle section, which begins in Hawes and ends in Appleby-in-Westmorland, will take me just two days. It crosses some of the route’s finest landscapes, including rolling dales and open hillsides scoured by sheepdogs just like Rock.

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Maciej Olszewski; Alamy The trail takes its name from 17th-century noblewoman Lady Anne Clifford, an antiquarian, dancer, writer, courtier and countess who was close to everyone from Elizabeth I to the metaphysical poet John Donne. After fighting for 38 years to reclaim her inheritance from her male relatives, she devoted the final portion of her life to restoring the castles and churches spread across her lands in Westmorland and North and West Yorkshire.

Hikers cut a trail between these estates, following routes she walked to oversee their restoration. I leave Richard and Rock behind, setting out across the Wensleydale valley’s green pastures on a 17-mile stretch towards the slate-roofed market town of Kirkby Stephen. Climbing away from Hawes, I turn back just in time to catch a hare burst over the plain, its loping hind legs quickly disappearing from view. Up above, a red kite’s call resounds like a piper’s whistle.

Green pastures and rolling hills characterise the countryside around Kirkby Stephen, along the route of Lady Anne's Way. After an hour, a quiet copse closes around the path, its canopy alive with cackling jackdaws. A moss-smattered wall guides me deeper into the shade, where gnarled, knuckled roots have twist. Beyond the trees, Cotter End peak rises from the hills, marking the start of Lady Anne’s Highway.

This historic section of the wider Way that traces an ancient trade route used by Romans and, in the 18th century, packhorses and drovers transporting goods between the Dales and Kendal in Cumbria. For Lady Anne, though, it was simply the way to Pendragon Castle. She was known to travel to the estate with an entourage numbering up to 300, including servants, relatives and members of the local gentry.

Continuing along the track, it’s easy to imagine the procession moving across these exposed hills — horses, carriages and a retinue of people in tow. It’s a lung-busting climb, and at the top a biting wind sweeps across the ridge, a layer of mist drifting over the Mallerstang Valley below. In the distance, swaddled by auburn hills, I can just make out a train threading along a viaduct on the Settle-Carlisle railway line.

Wayne Hutchinson; Alamy It’s another five miles until I’m swept downhill to the ruins of Pendragon Castle. Built in the 12th century and later restored by Lady Anne, who added a brewhouse, bakery, stables and coach house, the former fortress fell into ruin again after her death. Set in an isolated valley, with the River Eden slipping quietly by, the roofless castle is about as gothic as it gets.

Its crumbling stone walls slung below the same peaks said to have haunted Sir Hugh de Morville, one of the knights who murdered the Archbishop of Canterbury, Thomas Becket, in 1170. When I finally reach Kirkby Stephen, I sit down for a steaming cappuccino at local cafe Berry Grape & Grain with resident Ann Sandell, chair of the Kirkby Stephen & District Walkers are Welcome group.

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As it stands, 14 long-distance trails pass through her hometown, including the challenging but ever-popular Coast to Coast. Lady Anne’s Way is a compelling alternative.

“It attracts a totally different crowd,” she says. “There’s beautiful countryside, and you don’t have to climb massive mountains. ” Of course, Lady Anne’s own life adds another dimension to the walk.

“There’s so much history in the area,” Ann says. From a plush yellow armchair, she tells me how, during the English Civil War, Kirkby Stephen was Parliamentarian while neighbouring Appleby-in-Westmorland was staunchly Royalist.

“You can imagine there was a lot of friction,” she says. “It was quite a time. ”Robert Wyatt; Alamy Being a Royalist, Lady Anne avoided Kirkby Stephen, detouring around the town when moving between her castles until it was safe to return. Relieved I don’t have to make any such detours myself, I amble to my bed for the night with family who live in the area, waking the next morning to a bright and blustery day.

After a 16-mile hike along the fields and the slow-moving waters of the Eden, I make it to Appleby-in-Westmorland, home to St Lawrence’s Church — the final resting place of Lady Anne herself. Venturing inside, the exposed rafters stretching overhead, I pause at her black marble tomb to study its engraving. At her request, it bears no carved image or effigy, just 24 coats of arms arranged in tiers, mapping her lineage.

It strikes me that this is a woman whose legacy extends far beyond the family name. Her influence runs throughout the landscape, its roots reaching into the estates and lands she fought to reclaim; her life echoing along the pathways she once walked. To reach Hawes by public transport, travel by train to Garsdale, then take a bus or taxi. From Appleby-in-Westmorland, trains run to Leeds and Carlisle, with onward connections to London.

Both stations are on the famed Settle-Carlisle railway line. Accommodation along this section includes campsites, cosy B&Bs and traditional country inns in Hawes, Kirkby Stephen and Appleby-in-Westmorland. offers walking packages of six to nine days from £996, including B&B accommodation and baggage transfers.