A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the region off the coast of Cuba, causing buildings to be evacuated in Orlando, Florida, where England's team is based for their upcoming matches. The earthquake, which is the second-largest on record in the Gulf of Mexico, was felt as far north as Tallahassee, and emergency protocols were activated in Mexico's Yucatan and Quintana Roo states. England's team, led by Thomas Tuchel, has been in Florida since June 1, preparing for their opening match of their spate of friendlies against New Zealand.

England 's makeshift Florida camp was rocked by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake, with buildings evacuated in Orlando - where the Three Lions will play against Costa Rica on Wednesday.

Local reports have not recorded any damage or injuries, but several videos on social media show movement of furniture and some shaking. Thomas Tuchel & Co's preparations may have likely been rocked however, with shockwaves from the earthquake off the coast of Cuba, felt in Florida hundreds of miles away. An earthquake of this magnitude has not struck the region since 1880, when a 6.0 tremor hit near San Cristobal, Cuba.

Holiday destinations in Mexico including Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum were also affected, with emergency protocols activated in the Yucatan and Quintana Roo states, though both governors reported no damage on social media. Tremors were even felt at Disney World in Orlando. Shaking was felt as far north as Tallahassee, with the US Geological Survey deeming the quake to be the second-largest on record.

England's camp in West Palm Beach was rocked by the tremors of a 6.1 magnitude earthquake Floridians shared their surprise online, with the earthquake the second largest in the Gulf of Mexico on record. The England set-up have been in Florida since June 1, preparing for their opening match of their spate of friendlies against New Zealand.

Following their match against Costa Rica at the Inter&Co Stadium, the squad will then jet back to Kansas City, where they will be based for the duration of the tournament. Before then however, England will be forced to contend with the Florida elements once again, with a thunderstorm forecast for Orlando during their match. Tuchel's camp have already been subject to a slew of existential, uncontrollable incidents since arriving in the United States.

On Monday, reports of nine people injured in a shooting close to England's Kansas training base emerged, just days before the players will return to train just four miles away





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