England's Final World Cup Preparation Underway in Tampa

England faces the United States in their final warm-up game before the World Cup, with Thomas Tuchel's team selection providing insights into his plans for the tournament. The hot and humid weather in Tampa could impact the game, and former England star Alan Shearer has warned Tuchel to manage his key players carefully in the gruelling conditions.

England 's final World Cup preparations are underway in Tampa , Florida, with the team set to face off against the United States at the Raymond James Stadium.

The weather in Tampa is hot and humid, with temperatures reaching 33°C (91°F), which could impact the pace of the game. However, there is some cloud cover, which could provide some relief for the players. The team selection has provided some interesting insights into Thomas Tuchel's plans for the tournament. Morgan Rogers is set to start ahead of Jude Bellingham at No.10, with Harry Kane starting at No.9.

Jordan Pickford is in goal, with John Stones and Marc Guehi at centre back. Marcus Rashford is on the left ahead of Anthony Gordon. This suggests that Tuchel is putting together key units of his team from the off. One supercomputer has predicted that Kylian Mbappe will win the Golden Boot again, making him the first ever player to take the honour in successive tournaments.

However, former England star Alan Shearer has warned Tuchel to be mindful of the gruelling conditions and the number of games, and to manage his key players accordingly. England's squad includes several players who were granted extra time off following the Champions League final last Saturday, including Declan Rice, Noni Madueke, Bukayo Saka, and Eberechi Eze. They will link up with the squad after tonight's game.

Thomas Tuchel has called up Rio Ngumoha, Alex Scott, Ethan Nwaneri, and Josh King to be part of the pre-tournament training camp, and they are all on the bench for tonight's game. Despite the presence of a pirate ship and cannon at one end of the stadium, the cannon will not fire for England's goals today.

The game is set to kick off in less than half an hour, and fans are eagerly anticipating England's performance in their final warm-up game before the World Cup





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England World Cup Thomas Tuchel Tampa United States Morgan Rogers Harry Kane Jordan Pickford John Stones Marc Guehi Marcus Rashford Anthony Gordon Kylian Mbappe Alan Shearer Declan Rice Noni Madueke Bukayo Saka Eberechi Eze Rio Ngumoha Alex Scott Ethan Nwaneri Josh King

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