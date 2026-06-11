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England's 'Electric' Performance Against Costa Rica

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England's 'Electric' Performance Against Costa Rica
EnglandCosta RicaWorld Cup
📆6/11/2026 12:54 AM
📰DailyMail
36 sec. here / 14 min. at publisher
📊News: 60% · Publisher: 68%

England's performance against Costa Rica in their final warm-up match for the World Cup has left Thomas Tuchel with a decision to make. Anthony Gordon and Declan Rice were both on the score sheet, with Rice opening the scoring and Gordon scoring a penalty. Ollie Watkins added a third goal late on, but some questionable finishing was a concern. The team now have a week until their first match against Croatia in Texas, with final preparations to take place in the next seven days.

Though there was some doubt around whether the game would take place due to the adverse weather conditions, England eventually took on Costa Rica in their final warm up match for the World Cup on Wednesday evening.

But who put in an 'electric' performance that has left Thomas Tuchel with a decision to make? And how did Noni Madueke fare in Bukayo Saka's absence? The Three Lions got off to an electric start in Florida when Declan Rice opened the scoring in the first 10 minutes following good work from Anthony Gordon, and the Barcelona winger scored a second from the spot in the second-half. Ollie Watkins added a third late on.

Tuchel's side were not tested going the other way, but impressed going forward - despite some questionable finishing. The team now have a week until their first match of the tournament against Croatia in Texas, with final preparations to take place in the next seven days

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DailyMail /  🏆 86. in US

England Costa Rica World Cup Declan Rice Anthony Gordon Noni Madueke Bukayo Saka Florida Texas Croatia World Cup 2022 Thomas Tuchel

 

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