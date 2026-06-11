England's 2026 World Cup Group-Stage Draw Ranked Second for Hardest, According to Data Engineer's Tool

A former Amazon and Uber data engineer has created a tool to assess the difficulty of each team's 2026 World Cup group-stage draw. England's group-stage draw is ranked second for the hardest draw, with Uzbekistan being the hardest. England's metrics for recovery burden, sequence penalty, and kick-off heat all rank 100 out of 100, making their draw more challenging.

A former Amazon and Uber data engineer has created a tool to assess the difficulty of each team's 2026 World Cup group-stage draw . England 's group-stage draw is ranked second for the hardest draw , with Uzbekistan being the hardest.

England's metrics for recovery burden, sequence penalty, and kick-off heat all rank 100 out of 100, making their draw more challenging. The hosts, Canada, the USA, and Mexico, rank favourably in terms of low burden, while Argentina, the holders, rank 32nd. England's opponents facing the highest 'burden' are Croatia, with similar travel distances but the same recovery burden and climate conditions.

The passage also mentions that England's base camp will be in Kansas City, and they will have to travel 5,559 miles to reach fixtures in Dallas, Boston, and New Jersey. Their hottest match will be in the Texan city, with an average temperature of 29C





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England World Cup Group-Stage Draw Hardest Draw Uzbekistan Data Engineer Tool Kansas City Dallas Boston New Jersey Recovery Burden Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Burden Climate Conditions Altitude Stress Travel Distance Recovery Time Climate Exposure Altitude Stress Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Familiarity Relief Base Camp Fixture Travel Recovery Burden Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Burden Climate Conditions Altitude Stress Travel Distance Recovery Time Climate Exposure Altitude Stress Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Familiarity Relief Base Camp Fixture Travel Recovery Burden Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Burden Climate Conditions Altitude Stress Travel Distance Recovery Time Climate Exposure Altitude Stress Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Familiarity Relief Base Camp Fixture Travel Recovery Burden Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Burden Climate Conditions Altitude Stress Travel Distance Recovery Time Climate Exposure Altitude Stress Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Familiarity Relief Base Camp Fixture Travel Recovery Burden Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Burden Climate Conditions Altitude Stress Travel Distance Recovery Time Climate Exposure Altitude Stress Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Familiarity Relief Base Camp Fixture Travel Recovery Burden Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Burden Climate Conditions Altitude Stress Travel Distance Recovery Time Climate Exposure Altitude Stress Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Familiarity Relief Base Camp Fixture Travel Recovery Burden Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Burden Climate Conditions Altitude Stress Travel Distance Recovery Time Climate Exposure Altitude Stress Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Familiarity Relief Base Camp Fixture Travel Recovery Burden Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Burden Climate Conditions Altitude Stress Travel Distance Recovery Time Climate Exposure Altitude Stress Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Familiarity Relief Base Camp Fixture Travel Recovery Burden Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Burden Climate Conditions Altitude Stress Travel Distance Recovery Time Climate Exposure Altitude Stress Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Familiarity Relief Base Camp Fixture Travel Recovery Burden Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Burden Climate Conditions Altitude Stress Travel Distance Recovery Time Climate Exposure Altitude Stress Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Familiarity Relief Base Camp Fixture Travel Recovery Burden Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Burden Climate Conditions Altitude Stress Travel Distance Recovery Time Climate Exposure Altitude Stress Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Familiarity Relief Base Camp Fixture Travel Recovery Burden Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Burden Climate Conditions Altitude Stress Travel Distance Recovery Time Climate Exposure Altitude Stress Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Familiarity Relief Base Camp Fixture Travel Recovery Burden Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Burden Climate Conditions Altitude Stress Travel Distance Recovery Time Climate Exposure Altitude Stress Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Familiarity Relief Base Camp Fixture Travel Recovery Burden Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Burden Climate Conditions Altitude Stress Travel Distance Recovery Time Climate Exposure Altitude Stress Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Familiarity Relief Base Camp Fixture Travel Recovery Burden Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Burden Climate Conditions Altitude Stress Travel Distance Recovery Time Climate Exposure Altitude Stress Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Familiarity Relief Base Camp Fixture Travel Recovery Burden Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Burden Climate Conditions Altitude Stress Travel Distance Recovery Time Climate Exposure Altitude Stress Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Familiarity Relief Base Camp Fixture Travel Recovery Burden Sequence Penalty Kick-Off Heat Burden

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