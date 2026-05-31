England Regains Title in Thrilling 2026 Soccer Aid Charity Game

England has regained the title in the 2026 Soccer Aid charity game after a thrilling match against the World XI. The match saw several exciting moments, including a trademark Tim Cahill goal and a thumping effort from Michael Essien.

England regains the title in the 2026 Soccer Aid charity game after a thrilling match against the World XI. The match, which saw over 30 substitutions in the second half, ended with a score of 3-2 in favor of England .

Angry Ginge was announced as the Player of the Match for his solid performance at the back alongside Joleon Lescott. The match saw several exciting moments, including a trademark Tim Cahill goal, a thumping effort from Michael Essien, and a brilliant save from Joe Marler. The World XI put on pressure in the latter stages of the game, but England's defense held strong, securing the win and the title.

The match was a competitive and enjoyable encounter, with both teams showing great spirit and determination. The victory marks a landmark night for Jermain Defoe, who scored two brilliant finishes, including a chip from 30 yards that left Chris O'Dowd grasping at air. Defoe's second goal sealed the win for England, and he was swiftly subbed off for Shaun Wright-Philipps.

The match was also notable for the introduction of new stars, including Jack Whitehall, who replaced Danny Dyer in the second half. The game was filled with excitement and drama, with several near-misses and close calls, but in the end, England emerged victorious, regaining the title in the 2026 Soccer Aid charity game





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Soccer Aid England World XI Angry Ginge Tim Cahill Michael Essien Joe Marler Jermain Defoe Jack Whitehall

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