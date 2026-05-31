England Reclaims Soccer Aid Trophy with 3-2 Win Over World XI

In an exciting charity match, England defeated the World XI 3-2 to win Soccer Aid. Jermaine Defoe scored twice and Damson Idris opened the scoring, while a strong defensive performance and Joe Marler's goalkeeping helped secure the victory after a late World XI comeback attempt.

England successfully reclaimed the Soccer Aid trophy after a thrilling 3-2 victory over the World XI at the London Stadium. The match, filled with celebrity and sporting star power, saw England take an early lead and withstand a late comeback attempt from the World XI.

Jermaine Defoe's two second-half goals proved decisive, following an opener by actor Damson Idris. The win reduces the overall deficit in the all-time series to 7-8 in favor of the World XI. England's defense, anchored by 'Angry Ginge' who was named Player of the Match alongside Joleon Lescott, held firm under intense pressure in the final minutes.

Goalkeeper Joe Marler, a former rugby player, made several crucial saves and described the experience as the biggest buzz he's had in a decade. Despite a spirited late surge from the World XI, highlighted by a header from Tim Cahill and a crossbar strike from Lukas Podolski, England secured the victory and began their celebrations amidst jubilant fans. The event also featured a halftime show by Robbie Williams, who expressed great delight at the result.

The match served as both a competitive spectacle and a major charity fundraiser ahead of the upcoming men's World Cup





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Soccer Aid England World XI Charity Match Jermaine Defoe

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