England players prepare for World Cup heat wave with experimental device

England's men's national team has high World Cup expectations, and the Three Lions won't let weather get in the way.

Training in the Florida heat will be just as crucial as any tactical practice, given the forecasted conditions in several of the 16 United States host cities.

"England players are set to use high-tech palm-cooling devices in the United States to help combat heat during the World Cup," BBC Sport's"Research shows that cooling the palms can significantly lower core body temperature which can prove vital for in-game recovery and ultimately enhance performance," Mokbel noted. "It is understood England will use them in training sessions and during the planned water breaks during World Cup matches.

", 67 of the 104 matches will take place"at locations and times that come with potential danger for heat illnesses," with 39 matches considered high risk. England will open its World Cup run against Croatia at AT&T Stadium — home of the Dallas Cowboys — on June 17. Thefor Arlington, Texas, shows a high of 90 with a"realfeel" of 97 degrees on June 17, but AT&T has a roof, so that shouldn't be a problem.

England will continue Group L play against Ghana at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on June 23, before facing Panama at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on June 27. England reached the quarterfinal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and the expectation is for this squad to equal or best that result over the next month. England holds





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