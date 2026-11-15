England ODI Squad Decisions Ahead of World Cup

England faces critical selection choices for openers and all-rounders ahead of the decider in Hobart and the upcoming World Cup in South Africa.

England secured a decisive 135-run victory at Adelaide to level their one-day international series against Australia, shifting the momentum ahead of the decisive match in Hobart. This win has intensified the scrutiny on team selection as coaches and selectors evaluate the optimal lineup for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in South Africa.

Opener Selections and World Cup Plans

Tom Banton has emerged as the leading candidate for the opening slot in the World Cup, bolstered by a stellar performance of 121 runs off 99 balls in Adelaide. This innings raised his series total to 540 runs at an average of 60, supported by a strike rate of 110, establishing him ahead of the recovering Jacob Bethell. Ben Duckett faces uncertainty despite previous high scores, having started this series with two nines, though his prior century in Pakistan suggests he remains a strong contender for the squad in southern Africa.

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Brook and Cox Face Selection Pressures

Harry Brook continues to struggle with consistency in Australia, departing for just five runs in the recent match after a miscued shot. His earlier failure in Perth, where he was dismissed for a single, has drawn criticism from Australian crowds who question his approach to aggressive strokeplay. Meanwhile, Jordan Cox delivered a rapid 67 off 49 balls, showcasing his ability to score quickly, but his place is threatened by the impending return of wicket-keeper Jos Buttler from hamstring surgery.

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Spin and All-Rounder Role Changes

Adil Rashid remains absent from the side as England opts for Liam Dawson, who provides essential batting depth and allows the team to field three specialist quick bowlers. The management is also reassessing Sam Curran, who has been dropped down the batting order to number seven following underwhelming statistics with both bat and ball. Will Jacks has seized the opportunity in Curran's absence, recording an unbeaten 54 runs to help England reach their highest total in Australia.

Crucial Hobart Match and Next Steps

The upcoming decider in Hobart is vital for restoring confidence after England missed the final in Pakistan, a setback that stalled their 50-over progress in 2026. Victory against a second-string Australian side is necessary to build momentum for the five-match T20 series starting in Melbourne on Saturday. Frontline seamers like Gus Atkinson and Jofra Archer will be central to England's chances, having delivered disciplined spells in the previous match.