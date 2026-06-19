England manage fitness concerns as Saka and Rashford miss Ghana start

England coach Thomas Tuchel adjusts his line‑up ahead of the Ghana match, keeping Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford on the bench due to lingering injuries while other squad members push for starting spots.

England's squad faces a series of injury‑related selection dilemmas ahead of their upcoming World Cup group matches. Bukayo Saka, who has been a constant starter in the side's recent fixtures, is unlikely to be available for the clash with Ghana.

The winger is still recovering from an Achilles‑related problem that has limited his involvement in training sessions and forced him to miss the closed‑door friendly against Sporting Kansas City. Coach Thomas Tuchel has indicated that he will keep Saka on the bench at least until the final group game, preferring to protect the young England star and allow the team to maintain its tactical balance while the player regains full fitness.

In Saka's absence, the left‑wing position is likely to be filled by Anthony Gordon, who has been performing well in training and could provide the required width and energy against the West African opponents. In a similar vein, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is also managing a niggling muscle issue. Rashford came off the bench in England's 4‑2 victory over Croatia on Wednesday and went on to score the final goal, showcasing his impact as an impact substitute.

However, after feeling a strain in his gluteal region, he was omitted from the squad that faced Sporting Kansas City in Dallas. The discomfort does not appear to be severe, but it is expected to keep him out of the starting XI for the Ghana game. Tuchel has publicly expressed confidence in Rashford's ability to change games when introduced later in matches, arguing that his speed and finishing skills are best utilized against tired defenders.

Consequently, Rashford is likely to remain a super‑sub, a role he has embraced under the German manager's tactical plan. Harry Kane, England's talismanic striker, also dealt with a minor setback in Dallas, leaving the AT&T Stadium with a strapped left calf after experiencing a cramp. Medical staff have reassured that the issue is not serious and that Kane should be fully available for the second group fixture.

In defence, centre‑back Marc Guehi featured in the United States friendly, pressing for a return to the starting line‑up after Thomas Tuchel opted for Ezri Konsa and John Stones in the Croatia match. Meanwhile, striker Ivan Toney continued his prolific form, netting a hat‑trick against Sporting KC, adding to his recent treble against Miami FC.

Supporting the attack, Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins also found the net, while winger Noni Madueke is set to retain his place on the right wing as the squad fine‑tunes its options for the remaining group stage games





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England Football Team Bukayo Saka Injury Marcus Rashford Niggle Thomas Tuchel Tactics World Cup Group Stage

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