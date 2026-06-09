England Lionesses Forced into World Cup Play-Offs After Spain's Victory Secures Group Top Spot

The England women's football team must navigate UEFA play-offs to reach the 2027 Women's World Cup following a 6-1 Spain win over Iceland that clinched the group for the world champions, despite England's own 4-0 win against Ukraine.

The England women's national football team, known as the Lionesses , have failed to secure automatic qualification for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil and must now pursue their spot through the UEFA play-offs.

This outcome was confirmed following a matchday where England secured a commanding victory over Ukraine at Liverpool's Hill Dickinson Stadium, yet simultaneously watched Spain dominate Iceland with a 6-1 win in Reykjavik. The result means England, the reigning European champions, finished second in their qualifying group behind the world champions, Spain, a position that forces them into the additional rounds.

The seeds of this situation were sown the previous weekend when England suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat in Mallorca, a loss that extinguished their direct control over their own destiny. Their fate then hinged on an Icelandic result against Spain, a request ultimately unmet as Spain asserted their superiority from the outset.

England's own performance, while culminating in a positive scoreline, was ultimately rendered insufficient by the combination of their prior heavy loss and their inferior head-to-head record against Spain, which served as the tiebreaker. The campaign, which included a memorable 1-0 triumph over Spain at Wembley in April, thus ends with a sense of profound disappointment after a missed opportunity to book an early ticket to the global tournament. The path forward, however, remains clear and favorable.

As a seeded runner-up from UEFA League A, England will enter the play-offs at the semi-final stage. They will be drawn against either a League C group winner or one of the two highest-ranked League C runners-up, a list that includes nations such as Lithuania, Kosovo, Hungary, Greece, Romania, Belarus, Croatia, and Kazakhstan. Should they prevail over two legs, with the second match to be hosted at home, they will advance to a final play-off tie.

Victory in that final round will seal their place at the World Cup. The draws for both the semi-final and final rounds are scheduled for June 18, with matches slated for October and then between late November and early December. While the shock collapse in Mallorca understandably caused alarm and despair among supporters, it is crucial to contextualize that performance as an anomaly rather than a true reflection of the entire qualifying journey.

The squad featured several players making their first return since domestic cup finals or recovering from injuries, factors that likely contributed to a disjointed and vulnerable display. In contrast, the response against Ukraine, despite the opponent's improvement, was a return to a more familiar, composed, and resilient character-the very traits that powered their Euro 2022 triumph and their earlier win over Spain.

Questions have naturally arisen about the qualification format, which grouped the reigning European and World champions in the same pot, creating a scenario where one powerhouse was destined for the play-offs. England must now channel their frustration into meticulous preparation for the upcoming play-offs, where they will be heavy favorites, but must avoid any complacency to ensure their ultimate goal of competing in Brazil is realized





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England Women's Football Lionesses Women's World Cup 2027 UEFA Qualifiers Play-Offs Spain Iceland Ukraine Sarina Wiegman

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