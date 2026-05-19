England Legend Stuart Pearce Selects His Ultimate World Cup XI

The 64-year-old, who played 78 times for the Three Lions between 1987 and 1999, sat down exclusively with Daily Mail Sport to talk all things England, including his greatest ever starting line-up for the World Cup. Here are his picks for the ultimate XI.

England legend Stuart Pearce has become the latest star to pick his all-time World Cup XI as the clock ticks down to the start of the biggest tournament ever.

The 64-year-old, who played 78 times for the Three Lions between 1987 and 1999, sat down exclusively with Daily Mail Sport to talk all things England, which will be published closer to kick-off, and selected his greatest ever starting line-up. Here is Pearce's ultimate World Cup XI, but do you agree? Read More Pick your all-time World Cup XI: From Maradona to Maldini, choose from over 160 era-defining icons Gordon BanksWidely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all-time.

Banks won 73 caps for England and famously started every match during their victorious 1966 World Cup campaign, managing to keep a clean sheet all the way until the semi-final. His magnificent save against Brazil at the 1970 tournament, diving low to his right to deny Pele's goalbound header, is remembered as one of the best ever. Pele himself called it 'one of the best saves' he has ever seen





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World Cup XI England All-Time Squad Stuart Pearce Star Players Discussed World's Biggest Tournament

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