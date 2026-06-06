England Lead New Zealand 1-0 at Half-Time as Kane Scores Header in World Cup Warm-Up

Harry Kane's stoppage-time header gave England a 1-0 lead over New Zealand at half-time in their final World Cup preparation match in Tampa, Florida. Thomas Tuchel made 11 changes at the break, including a debut for teenage winger Rio Ngumoha and Jude Bellingham taking the captain's armband. England dominated possession but were kept at bay by New Zealand goalkeeper Max Crocombe until Kane's late strike.

England secured a 1-0 lead over New Zealand at half-time in their final World Cup warm-up match in Tampa, Florida, with captain Harry Kane scoring a header in stoppage time.

The first half was largely uneventful but saw England dominate possession and create several chances. Marcus Rashford stood out as England's brightest attacker, while Jordan Henderson also impressed in midfield. The Three Lions had 14 shots in the first 45 minutes, but New Zealand goalkeeper Max Crocombe made a few decent saves to keep the score level until Kane's late strike. At half-time, Thomas Tuchel made 11 changes as promised, introducing a completely new XI for the second half.

The standout change was the debut of teenage wonderkid Rio Ngumoha on the right wing, while Jude Bellingham took the captain's armband. Other notable introductions included Elliot Anderson, Anthony Gordon, and Nico O'Reilly, the latter playing in midfield despite being considered England's first-choice left-back. Bellingham looked bright and authoritative, combining well with Gordon in a move that showcased their El Clasico link-up from Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

In the second half, England continued to control the game but struggled to create clear-cut chances. Reece James hit a free kick into the wall, and Dan Burn nearly scored his first England goal from a corner, but his header clipped the post. Ivan Toney thought he had won a penalty after going down under a challenge, but the offside flag was raised, and VAR confirmed the decision.

The match also saw a respectable turnout from England fans despite concerns about attendance, with 'Three Lions' booming out over the speakers at half-time. The game remains a valuable preparation for England ahead of the World Cup, with Tuchel experimenting with different combinations and giving minutes to fringe players





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