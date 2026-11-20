UK Health Security Agency data reveals a 141 percent spike in flu hospitalisations as England faces severe winter health pressures. London Ambulance Service declares critical incident. Read about regional impacts and vaccination advice.

England is currently experiencing a severe and rapidly escalating influenza outbreak, marked by a dramatic surge in hospital admissions and intense pressure on emergency medical services. The scale of this public health crisis has intensified as plummeting temperatures have created ideal conditions for the spread of respiratory viruses across the country. Official data from the UK Health Security Agency confirms that flu-related hospitalisation rates have more than doubled in a single month, raising urgent concerns about the capacity of the National Health Service during the winter months.

Flu Hospitalisations Spike By 141 Percent Across England

Recent statistics from the UK Health Security Agency reveal that flu hospitalisation rates have increased by an alarming 141 per cent over a four-week period. The admission rate climbed from 1.94 per 100,000 people to 4.68 per 100,000 people since mid-October. This sharp statistical rise translates to a weekly increase in hospitalisations from approximately 1,100 cases to roughly 2,700 cases across England. Concurrently, the proportion of influenza tests returning positive results has nearly doubled, rising from one in 16 to more than one in nine tests conducted.

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Health officials are urging individuals exhibiting symptoms such as coughs, sore throats, or runny noses to limit their contact with vulnerable populations. These at-risk groups include older adults, pregnant women, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions who are at higher risk of developing severe illness. The UK Health Security Agency issued a cold-weather health alert earlier this month, warning that plunging temperatures significantly increase the risk of serious illness and respiratory complications.

London Ambulance Service Declares Critical Incident

The London Ambulance Service has declared a critical incident due to a massive surge in emergency calls involving patients suffering from breathing difficulties. Between November 1 and November 18, crews responded to 2,834 life-threatening incidents related to respiratory problems. This figure represents an increase of almost 20 per cent compared to the same period last year. Ambulance chiefs have emphasized that colder weather fuels the spread of respiratory infections, placing additional strain on emergency response teams.

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Craig Harman, the chief operating officer at the London Ambulance Service, highlighted the severe impact of cold weather on public health. He noted that older people, young children, and those with existing health conditions are particularly vulnerable. The service has already seen very high demand this winter, including an early rise in respiratory and viral infections. To manage this pressure, the London Ambulance Service has boosted the number of clinicians assessing patients over the phone and stepped up efforts to reduce hospital handover delays.

More crews and control room staff have been deployed as part of winter preparations to handle the increased volume of calls. Mr. Harman advised the public to look after themselves and those around them, particularly anyone more vulnerable to cold weather. He requested that citizens only call 999 for life-threatening emergencies to help preserve resources for critical cases.

Regional Disparities In Flu Infection Rates

The latest figures indicate that the flu outbreak is not affecting all parts of England equally, with significant regional disparities in infection rates. The East of England, which includes counties such as Essex and Cambridgeshire, currently records the highest flu hospitalisation rate in the country. This region reports 6.17 admissions per 100,000 people, making it the hardest hit area according to current data.

The North West region, encompassing cities like Manchester and Liverpool, is close behind with a rate of 6.12 per 100,000 people. The East Midlands follows with a rate of around five per 100,000. Other regions include the West Midlands at 4.69 per 100,000, the South East at 4.56 per 100,000, and Yorkshire and the Humber at 4.35 per 100,000. Despite the intense pressure on ambulance services, London records one of the lower flu hospitalisation rates in the country at 4.27 per 100,000 people.

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Only the North East, with a rate of 3.86 per 100,000, and the South West, with a rate of 3.28 per 100,000, recorded lower hospitalisation rates than London. These variations suggest that local health interventions and population demographics may be influencing the spread and severity of the virus in different areas of the nation.

Vaccination Urged For Young Children And At-Risk Groups

Dr. Alex Allen, a consultant epidemiologist at the UK Health Security Agency, stated that the rising figures serve as a critical reminder for eligible individuals to receive the flu vaccine. He emphasized that with flu cases creeping up, more young children are visiting general practitioners due to sickness with flu-like illness. Dr. Allen specifically called on parents to prioritize vaccination to protect young children against the virus and its potential complications.

Typical symptoms of influenza include high temperature, aching muscles, exhaustion, dry cough, sore throat, and headache. Additional symptoms may include difficulty sleeping and loss of appetite. Difficulty breathing is identified as a warning sign of a more serious infection that requires urgent medical attention. Dr. Allen noted that just over a third of two and three-year-olds have received the vaccination, which is lower than recommended levels for effective herd immunity.

Children under five years old, especially those with underlying health conditions, are more vulnerable to severe illness from flu. Complications such as pneumonia can be life-threatening, with thousands of under-fives ending up severely ill in hospital annually. Dr. Allen explained that while the vaccine may not always prevent infection, it significantly reduces the severity of the illness and can save lives by preventing progression to intensive care.