Hospital admissions for flu in England have increased by 141 per cent, prompting a critical incident declaration from the London Ambulance Service as respiratory infections strain the health system.

England is confronting a severe and rapidly escalating influenza outbreak that has significantly strained healthcare infrastructure across the country. New data indicates that hospital admissions for flu have more than doubled within a single month, creating intense pressure on ambulance services as temperatures drop sharply. The UK Health Security Agency has reported a 141 per cent increase in hospitalisation rates over a four-week period, highlighting the urgent need for public awareness and medical preparedness.

Sharp Rise in Hospitalisation Rates and Infections

The UK Health Security Agency revealed that the rate of flu-related hospitalisations climbed from 1.94 to 4.68 admissions per 100,000 people since mid-October. This statistical surge is equivalent to an increase from approximately 1,100 hospitalisations per week to roughly 2,700 across England. Furthermore, the proportion of flu tests returning positive results has almost doubled, rising from one in 16 to more than one in nine, signalling a widespread transmission of the virus among the population.

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Officials are urging individuals exhibiting symptoms such as coughs, sore throats, or runny noses to limit contact with vulnerable groups, including the elderly, pregnant women, and those with underlying health conditions. The primary concern is that these symptoms could lead to serious illness in those with weaker immune systems, necessitating immediate isolation and self-care to prevent further spread of the infection within communities and healthcare facilities.

Ambulance Service Declares Critical Incident Status

The London Ambulance Service has declared a critical incident due to a massive surge in emergency calls involving patients suffering from breathing difficulties. Crews responded to 2,834 life-threatening incidents involving respiratory problems between November 1 and November 18, representing an increase of almost 20 per cent compared to the same period last year. This sharp rise in demand underscores the immediate danger posed by the current wave of respiratory illnesses.

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Chris Harman, the chief operating officer at the London Ambulance Service, warned that colder weather significantly impacts health, particularly for older people, young children, and those with existing conditions. He stated that the service is already experiencing very high demand this winter, including an early rise in respiratory and viral infections, which requires immediate operational adjustments to manage the influx of patients requiring emergency care.

Regional Disparities in Flu Impact and Risk

The latest figures from the UK Health Security Agency show that some parts of England are being hit considerably harder by the flu outbreak than others. The East of England, encompassing counties such as Essex and Cambridgeshire, currently holds the highest flu hospitalisation rate in the country at 6.17 admissions per 100,000 people. The North West, including Manchester and Liverpool, follows closely with a rate of 6.12 per 100,000, indicating a concentrated burden in northern and eastern regions.

Other regions are also experiencing significant rates, with the East Midlands recording around five admissions per 100,000, ahead of the West Midlands at 4.69, the South East at 4.56, and Yorkshire and the Humber at 4.35. Conversely, London remains among the regions with lower hospitalisation rates at 4.27 per 100,000, while the North East and South West recorded even lower rates of 3.86 and 3.28 per 100,000 respectively, despite the overall national trend.

Medical Advice on Vaccination and Symptoms

Dr Alex Allen, a consultant epidemiologist at the UK Health Security Agency, emphasised the importance of vaccination for eligible individuals as flu cases continue to creep up. He noted that many young children are visiting their GP due to sickness with flu-like illness, reminding parents of the critical role vaccination plays in protecting vulnerable groups from severe complications such as pneumonia. Every year, thousands of under-fives end up severely ill in hospital with flu, with some cases requiring intensive care treatment.

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Symptoms of the flu typically include a high temperature, aching muscles, exhaustion, a dry cough, sore throat, and headache. Some individuals also experience difficulty sleeping and a loss of appetite, while difficulty breathing serves as a warning sign of a more serious infection that requires urgent medical attention. Dr Allen highlighted that just over a third of two and three-year-olds have received the vaccine, urging parents to ensure their children are protected against the virus.