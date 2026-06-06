England's friendly win over New Zealand has brought hope to the fans, with Harry Kane scoring and staying healthy. Thomas Tuchel made 11 changes at half time, and the team negotiated the pitch at the Raymond James Stadium without alarm. The battle between Morgan Rogers and Jude Bellingham for the creative starting berth in the team is the story that will run and run all the way to England's opening game.

England fans feel hope stir again as Harry Kane scores in friendly win over New Zealand , with Thomas Tuchel making 11 changes at half time.

The Three Lions' victory was seen as a training game, but it also brought small victories, including England surviving the pitch at the Raymond James Stadium, which was supposed to be full of potholes and pitfalls. The team negotiated them without alarm, and they have never before played in a stadium where a pirate ship sits behind one of the goals.

The cannon that booms out from it every time the Tampa Bay Buccaneers score a touchdown stayed silent, even when Kane scored. This was a day for quieter satisfactions. Jordan Henderson played well, especially for a player who keeps being told he should be on the coaching staff, not on the pitch. Morgan Rogers started ahead of Jude Bellingham but when Bellingham came on in the second half, he was given the captain's armband.

Decipher that puzzle if you can. The battle between Rogers and Bellingham for the crucial creative starting berth in the team is the story that will run and run all the way to England's opening game. England will play Costa Rica in another friendly in Orlando on Wednesday and then, a couple of days later, head to their training base in Kansas City. This will be a World Cup that builds slowly.

It was hard to read too much into a team selection for a match against poor opponents on a bad pitch but it was also hard not to read too much into the selection of Morgan Rogers at number 10 behind Kane. It was hard to read too much into Thomas Tuchel's team selection for a match against poor opponents on a bad pitch.

England's opening game of the World Cup against Croatia in Dallas is just 11 days away, and there is enough talent in this squad to let the hope flourish and to clutch at the tentative signs of encouragement on view here





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England New Zealand Harry Kane Thomas Tuchel Morgan Rogers Jude Bellingham World Cup

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