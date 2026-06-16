England Fans Face Soaring Costs as World Cup Ticket Prices Spark Protest

With ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup reaching up to £12,357 for top-tier seats, England supporters are being priced out of following their team. A campaign by Peter Crouch and Danny Dyer uses a giant underpants-shaped hot air balloon to protest what they call 'pants' prices.

The exorbitant cost of attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup has become a major talking point, especially for England supporters hoping to follow their team deep into the tournament.

With group stage tickets ranging from £147 for matches in Monterrey, Mexico, to £458 for games in Los Angeles, following England all the way to the final could set fans back over £5,000 for the cheapest seats. For those wanting slightly better views, the cost rises to £8,580, while premium tickets reach an eye-watering £12,357. These prices have sparked widespread criticism, with many accusing tournament organizers of pricing out everyday fans.

The situation is further exacerbated by the secondary ticket market, where resellers list tickets at even higher figures, making it nearly impossible for average supporters to attend without breaking the bank. In response to the backlash, former England striker Peter Crouch and actor Danny Dyer have launched a creative campaign with bookmaker Paddy Power.

The duo unveiled a giant hot air balloon shaped like a pair of underpants near the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, symbolizing the so-called 'pants' ticket prices. The stunt aimed to draw attention to what they see as an unjustifiable cost barrier for fans. Crouch, who recorded an episode of his podcast from the balloon, commented on the surreal nature of the protest: 'This World Cup feels like it's going to be fairly bonkers in almost every way.

The scale of everything - from the stadiums to the ticket prices - just feels so different to anything we've seen before. I've only been here a few days and have already recorded an episode of my podcast hanging from a pair of giant, inflatable Paddy Power pants. I think that pretty much sums up how the next few weeks are going to be.

' Dyer echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that football's soul lies with its fans and that such prices are a betrayal of the sport's inclusive spirit. The campaign has resonated with many, highlighting a growing frustration with the commercialization of major sporting events. The Paddy Power spokesman added: 'Our hot air balloon isn't the only thing inflated around this tournament: the ticket prices are pants.

Just like our oversized green underwear, the tournament organizers are full of hot air when it comes to looking after fans.

' As the World Cup approaches, the debate over affordability continues, with supporters and pundits alike questioning whether the beautiful game is becoming a luxury only the wealthy can enjoy. The stunt near the Hollywood sign serves as a vivid reminder that while the tournament promises spectacular football, the cost of witnessing it live may be too high for many loyal fans





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