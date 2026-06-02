England Face Potential Hours-Long Delays at World Cup as FIFA Prioritizes Completion Over Abandonment

England's World Cup campaign could be disrupted by severe weather delays, with FIFA expected to postpone rather than abandon matches affected by thunderstorms. The Three Lions face lengthy waits in Boston and New York, while their opening game against Croatia will be played under a closed roof in Dallas.

England 's World Cup campaign in the United States is under threat from potentially severe weather delays , with FIFA expected to postpone matches rather than abandon them in the event of thunderstorms.

The governing body is reportedly prepared to handle each incident on a case-by-case basis, but insiders have indicated that due to time pressures and the need to maintain competition integrity, it is highly unlikely that any game would be called off and replayed at a later date. This stance means that Gareth Southgate's side could face lengthy interruptions during their group stage fixtures, particularly their late afternoon starts in Boston and New York, where summer thunderstorms are common.

The Three Lions' opening match against Croatia, however, will be played under a closed roof at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, providing some protection from the elements. The prospect of extended delays has been a growing concern for participating nations, with England having already experienced disruptions during their warm-up friendlies in Florida.

While the long-term forecast has improved, the threat remains real, and players and staff are preparing for the possibility of sitting in dressing rooms for hours while storms pass. FIFA declined to comment on the specific procedures, but a precedent was set at last year's Club World Cup, also held in the United States.

During that tournament, Chelsea's semifinal against Benfica in Charlotte was delayed for nearly two hours due to a lightning strike in the vicinity, even though only five minutes of regular time remained. The delay drew sharp criticism from then Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, who claimed the United States was not suitable to host such competitions. After the restart, Benfica scored a controversial late equalizer, forcing extra time.

Chelsea eventually won 4-1 after a marathon match that lasted four hours and 38 minutes from kick-off. The incident highlighted the logistical challenges of scheduling matches in regions prone to unpredictable weather. For England, the implications are significant. Their group stage fixtures are crucial for progression, and any delay could disrupt rhythm and preparation.

The squad's training sessions have already been adapted to account for potential interruptions, with mental resilience being emphasized alongside physical fitness. Supporters travelling to the games are also bracing for the possibility of disrupted plans, as stadiums may enforce temporary evacuations during lightning warnings. Despite these challenges, FIFA's priority appears to be completing matches on the same day, even if it means extending into the early hours.

This approach ensures that the tournament schedule remains intact and avoids the complexity of rescheduling games. However, it places a burden on players who may have to endure long periods of inactivity before returning to high-intensity action. The health and safety of everyone involved remain the primary concern, with medical teams on standby to assess conditions.

As the tournament draws closer, all eyes are on the weather forecasts, and England will be hoping for clear skies to avoid the chaos that disrupted last year's Club World Cup





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