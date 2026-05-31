England edge World XI 3-2 in dramatic 2026 Soccer Aid charity match

England claimed a 3-2 victory over the World XI in an action-packed 2026 Soccer Aid game. Jermain Defoe scored twice with sublime chips, while Michael Essien and Tim Cahill replied for the World XI. Goalkeeping heroics from Joe Marler helped England hold on in a match filled with celebrity appearances and memorable moments for charity.

England secured a 3-2 victory over the World XI in a thrilling 2026 Soccer Aid charity match , marked by a flurry of goals and memorable moments.

The game, played at a major London stadium, saw Jermain Defoe steal the spotlight with two sensational goals, showcasing his enduring class. England opened the scoring in the first half when Defoe calmly chpped the World XI goalkeeper Chris O'Dowd after a through ball from Jade Moore. Defoe doubled England's lead just before the hour mark, perfectly controlling a pass and again chipping the advancing O'Dowd from distance. The World XI roared back with two goals of their own.

Michael Essien unleashing a powerful long-range strike that goalkeeper Joe Marler could only palm into the net. Later, Tim Cahill powered home a header from a Nemanja Matic cross to make it 3-2. Despite a late push from the World XI, including a hit crossbar from Lukas Podolski and a spectacular save from Marler, England held on for the win. The match also featured numerous substitutions, with celebrities and former stars rotating throughout.

Joe Marler, the rugby international, had an eventful night in goal for England, making several key saves but also enduring some nervy moments. Danny Dyer and Jack Whitehall were among the celebrity additions, while young Owen Cooper made history as the youngest ever Soccer Aid participant. The competitive yet lighthearted fixture successfully raised funds for UNICEF





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Soccer Aid England World XI Jermain Defoe Michael Essien Tim Cahill Joe Marler Charity Match UNICEF 2026

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