England Edge New Zealand in Final World Cup Warm-Up as Tuchel Tests Squad Depth

In their last preparatory fixture before the World Cup, England defeated New Zealand 1-0 at Raymond James Stadium. Harry Kane's late first‑half strike decided the match, while a rotated second‑half XI featuring debutants and a Bellingham captaincy provided tactical insights for Thomas Tuchel.

England faced New Zealand in their final World Cup preparation match at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , Florida. The game, managed by Thomas Tuchel , featured numerous squad rotations as the manager evaluated options ahead of the tournament.

Harry Kane scored just before halftime to give England a 1-0 lead, a moment celebrated by fans singing "Three Lions" over the stadium speakers. The second half saw a completely revamped lineup with eleven changes, introducing several debutants and giving key players rest. Jude Bellingham captained the side and showcased his playmaking ability, while teenage winger Rio Ngumoha made his England debut and looked promising.

Other notable performers included Anthony Gordon, Elliot Anderson, and Nico O'Reilly, who played centrally despite being considered a left‑back option. England dominated possession throughout but struggled to convert multiple chances, with Dan Burn hitting the post from a corner. Despite the heat and a sparse but enthusiastic England following, the match served as valuable rehearsal for the upcoming tournament





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England World Cup Thomas Tuchel Harry Kane Jude Bellingham Rio Ngumoha New Zealand Friendly Match Tampa

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