England Defender Harry Maguire Out of World Cup Amid Controversy

England defender Harry Maguire will not be taking part in this summer's World Cup after being left out of the squad, amid controversy over his omission from Thomas Tuchel's squad.

Harry Maguire cut a glum figure as he broke cover for the first time since it was confirmed that the England defender would not be taking part in this summer's World Cup .

The 33-year-old was pictured heading into training for Manchester United's final session of the season ahead of their clash with Brighton on the last day of the campaign. Behind the wheel of his Range Rover, Maguire appeared downcast, having been at the centre of controversy over his omission from Thomas Tuchel's squad for the last 48 hours.

The international stalwart has been a feature at the lions' share of ties for his country since breaking through at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. But news first broke on Thursday night that Maguire would not be making the journey to North America in three weeks time, despite a strong season for his club.

Maguire shared on social media that he was 'shocked and gutted' at the decision, writing: 'I've loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years. I wish the players all the best this summer.

' Those close to Maguire were even more forthright in their disappointment, with the star's mother saying that she was 'absolutely disgusted' by the turn of events, and his brother Joe calling it 'the worst decision (he's) ever seen'. Maguire's wife Fern also shared that she was 'beyond devastated' on Instagram, adding: 'There was nothing else you could have possibly done to prove your worth.

I don't need to tell you how admired you are, just a shame you were up against a single opinion. Forever behind you my love.

' In his press conference on Friday, the England manager explained his reasoning for leaving out Maguire as he was forced to defend a number of calls under scrutiny, such as the omission of stars like Cole Palmer and Phil Foden, and the inclusion of wildcards like Jordan Henderson and Ivan Toney. ‘It’s not necessarily the best and most talented player (who is picked),’ he said. ‘It's the best team.

In his press conference on Friday, the England manager explained his reasoning for leaving out Maguire as he was forced to defend a number of calls under scrutiny, such as the omission of stars like Cole Palmer and Phil Foden, and the inclusion of wildcards like Jordan Henderson and Ivan Toney.

‘It’s not necessarily the best and most talented player (who is picked),’ he said. ‘It's the best team. Read More JEFF POWELL MBE: Here's what Harry Maguire's undignified wailing over World Cup snub could cost hi





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