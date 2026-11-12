England Defeat Croatia 2-1 To Set Up Nations League Final Against Spain

Harry Kane converts the winning penalty as England edge past Croatia 2-1 at Wembley to reach the Nations League final, where they will face Spain on Sunday.

Harry Kane secured the decisive penalty in the 85th minute as England defeated Croatia 2-1 at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night. This victory ensures that the Three Lions will advance to the Nations League final on Sunday, where they are scheduled to face Spain in Madrid.

The match concluded with England holding onto their narrow lead despite intense pressure from the Croatian side in the final minutes of stoppage time. The result means England, who now have five wins from their last five matches in this competition, will battle Spain for the ultimate prize. Spain also secured a victory over the Czech Republic with a score of 2-1, ensuring both finalists enter the championship match with perfect records.

Also read How to Watch England vs. Croatia on TV, Live Stream

Kane Penalty Decides Crucial Encounter

Harry Kane, the England captain, stepped up to take the penalty after the score was tied at one goal apiece. Despite previous misses in other matches, Kane demonstrated his composure by striking the ball right down the middle into the net. This goal proved to be the difference-maker in a tightly contested affair that required significant resilience from the home side.

The winning strike came late in the second half, alleviating the mounting tension among the Wembley crowd and the English supporters watching globally. Kane's contribution was vital in securing the win, as his experience and reliability from the penalty spot were tested under the bright stadium lights against a determined Croatian defense.

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Croatia Pushes Hard For Equalizer

Croatia created numerous opportunities to salvage a point after going behind, with Luka Modric replacing Filip Bradaric and Mario Pasalic coming on for Josko Gvardiol to bolster their attack. The visitors dominated possession in the final stages, forcing England to defend deep in their own half for the last several minutes of the match.

Key defensive interventions were crucial for England during this period. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Eberechi Eze were brought off to allow fresh legs into the box, with Harvey Elliott and Morgan Gibbs-White entering the fray. The Croatian side, featuring strikers Ante Budimir and Mislav Orsic, pressed relentlessly, but England's backline, including Lewis Dunk and Luke Shaw, held firm.

Final Stand Against Spanish Opponents

England's next challenge is a high-stakes clash against Spain on Sunday in Madrid, a match that will effectively decide the winner of the Nations League group stage. Both teams have won all five of their previous matches in the tournament, setting up a potentially historic showdown between two of Europe's elite national teams.

The Spanish side demonstrated their own resilience by defeating the Czech Republic 2-1, with goals from Alex Baena and Yeremy Pino, although Pino had a strike disallowed for offside prior to the penalty. Spain's perfect record contrasts with England's four wins from five, but England's recent form and home advantage in previous encounters give them confidence heading into the final.

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Tactical Adjustments And Player Impact

Gareth Southgate made several substitutions in an attempt to protect the lead and manage player fatigue during the intense European fixture. The introduction of younger talents like Harvey Elliott and Morgan Gibbs-White was aimed at maintaining energy levels in midfield and on the wings against the physically robust Croatian side.

Despite some nervous moments, particularly when Croatia won several corners and free kicks in the dying moments, England's defensive organization remained intact. Jordan Pickford made critical saves to deny Croatia equalizers, while the midfield duo of Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham worked tirelessly to break up play and launch counter-attacks when possible.

The victory at Wembley serves as a strong statement of intent for England as they prepare for the final. With the entire squad showing resilience and tactical discipline, the team is now focused on replicating this performance on Spanish soil. The Nations League final promises to be a significant test of England's title credentials against a Spanish side that has shown no signs of weakness throughout the tournament.