Jamie Overton took five for 12 as England beat Australia by seven wickets in Brisbane. This second series win in four days puts England ahead 2-1 in the T20I series.

England secured a commanding seven-wicket victory over Australia in the second T20 International at the Gabba in Brisbane. The win extended their series lead to 2-1 with two matches remaining. England bowled out Australia for a mere 108 runs, which stands as the lowest total the home team has ever posted in a T20 match played on their own soil. The margin of victory was seven wickets with 43 balls remaining, following an earlier eight-wicket win in Carrara.

Overton Demolishes Australian Batting Lineup

Jamie Overton produced a career-best bowling figures of five for 12 to dismantle the Australian innings. His spell included the dismissal of the first seven wickets, creating a collapse that left the hosts reeling. Only Sam Curran has recorded better T20 figures for England, having taken five for 10 against Afghanistan in Perth during the 2022 World Cup. Overton collaborated closely with bowling coach Tim Southee, who adjusted his technique by placing a glove on the top of off stump to encourage forward momentum.

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The bowler admitted the performance felt good after a frustrating tour where he struggled to find his best form. He utilized intimidation effectively, hitting Tim Chaudhary on the helmet and striking Tim David on the forearm. David miscued a pull shot to Henry Crocombe at fine leg on the subsequent delivery, suggesting he was unsettled by the physical assault. Overton noted that such aggression is a strategic part of his bowling arsenal to unsettle batters.

Marsh Cites Poor Shot Selection as Cause

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh described the team's performance as very disappointing and refused to offer excuses. He acknowledged that while the Gabba is an excellent place to bat, his players made poor shot selections. Marsh emphasized that the young group must not fear making mistakes but needs to be more calculated in their approach. The defeat reflected the chaos on the field mirroring the off-field turmoil affecting the team.

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Other bowlers contributed significantly to the rout. Liam Dawson took three wickets, supporting Overton's dominant display. Adil Rashid was economical, conceding only 17 runs from his four overs. James Coles and Henry Crocombe struggled for control, combining for 45 runs in their four overs. Coles opened the bowling with left-arm spin, while Crocombe is a former Sussex teammate of Overton.

England Chase Down Reduced Target Easily

Queensland weather disrupted the England innings, causing rain interruptions that reduced the target to 93 runs from 16 overs. Riley Meredith took two wickets for Australia, including that of Aneurin Donald, who had scored 32 runs off 13 balls earlier. Donald's innings was cut short when he cut tamely to point. Despite the setback, Jordan Cox provided a vital cameo of 33 runs off 14 balls, hitting three consecutive fours off Ben Dwarshuis.

Cox drove the winning two runs into the covers to secure the victory inside 26 overs. Harry Brook praised the team's effort and highlighted Overton's outstanding performance. He noted that the bowling attack kept the pressure on, making the batters make mistakes. The win sets up a decisive third T20I in Sydney on Sunday. A victory there will ensure England retain both the T20 and ODI series.

Squad Reinforcements for Final Series Games

England will head to Canberra for the final two games of the tour. The squad will be reinforced by the arrival of Rehan Ahmed and uncapped Glamorgan batsman Asa Tribe. These players will be available for the last two matches. The result allows England to finish the tour on a high note after facing local opprobrium during the Ashes last winter. Fans can now get used to such victories as the team consolidates their dominance in the short format.