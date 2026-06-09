England Cricketers Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson Involved in Nightclub Incident Following Celebration

England cricket captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson were involved in a late-night altercation at a Chelsea nightclub after celebrating their Test victory over New Zealand with England rugby players. The incident, which resulted in a security guard being injured, has sparked an ECB investigation and raises further questions about player conduct.

England cricket captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson became embroiled in a late-night altercation at a Chelsea nightclub following their team's victory over New Zealand.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning at the Rex Rooms on King's Road, a venue described as 'Chelsea's naughtiest nightclub'. Stokes and Atkinson had been celebrating with several England rugby internationals, including captain Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, and Jamie George, at the White Horse pub in Parsons Green earlier in the evening.

According to reports, Stokes was already appearing tipsy upon arrival at the pub around 9pm and ordered multiple rounds of double rum and cokes, with each round costing up to £25. The two groups initially kept to separate areas but eventually merged, discussing their upcoming tours to Australia. The rugby players left the pub at closing time and proceeded to the Rex Rooms, where the altercation erupted. The fight reportedly began over a dispute regarding tables in the VIP area.

Saracens rugby player Totoa Auvua, a 21-year-old weighing 125kg and standing 6ft5, is understood to have aimed a punch at Gus Atkinson. The punch missed its target and instead struck an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) security guard who was supervising the cricketers, injuring him. A melee then ensued, though both Stokes and Atkinson are reported to be unhurt. Saracens confirmed they were aware of an incident involving one of their players.

Daily Mail Sport understands that the two cricketers did not instigate the altercation. The incident has prompted an immediate investigation by the ECB. A statement from the governing body acknowledged the breach of team protocols and confirmed that the Cricket Regulator, an independent body, has been informed. The investigation is ongoing, and a decision regarding the squad for the second Test at The Oval will be announced in due course.

Both Stokes and Atkinson are not expected to be named in the squad while the investigation proceeds. This development is a significant blow to the ECB, which has been striving to improve the team's image after a series of disciplinary issues, including Harry Brook's late-night incident that resulted in a £30,000 fine and an official reprimand. The backdrop to this incident includes Stokes's own history with violence.

In 2017, he was involved in a late-night brawl outside a Bristol nightclub that led to his suspension and subsequent charge with affray. He was later cleared of the charge after evidence showed he was defending two gay men from homophobic abuse. That episode caused him to miss the 2017-18 Ashes tour.

The current situation adds to the perception of a team struggling with off-field discipline, particularly after the boozy mid-series break in Noosa during the last Ashes tour, which was likened to a stag do. The timing is also critical, coming just after England's 115-run victory over New Zealand at Lord's, where Atkinson delivered impressive match figures of seven for 39.

Meanwhile, there are additional reports that Stokes is considering his international future following the team's curfew breach on Monday morning. This potential decision comes amid mounting pressure on both the captain and the ECB to address the recurring behavioural issues within the squad. The rugby players involved, including Itoje, have not commented publicly. The Rex Rooms, known for its late-night operations until 3:30am, has been the scene of previous controversies.

The ECB's handling of this latest incident will be closely watched as it seeks to balance player welfare with the need for strict disciplinary standards. The outcome could have significant ramifications for England's cricket leadership and team culture moving forward, especially with a busy schedule ahead including a potential tour to Australia





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Ben Stokes Gus Atkinson England Cricket Nightclub Incident ECB Investigation Maro Itoje Totoa Auvua Saracens Rex Rooms Player Conduct Disciplinary Issues The Oval Harry Brook Ashes Boundary Pub

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