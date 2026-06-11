England Cricket Team Fallout: Key Considering Ban on Alcohol for Cricketers, Stokes's Future in Doubt

England cricket team managing director Rob Key is considering an alcohol ban for the team at any time and at any stage, and has not ruled out sacking Ben Stokes after he and Gus Atkinson broke the team curfew. The team's late-night trip to The Rex Rooms in Chelsea has led to the fallout, with Key denying the team had become a national embarrassment. Stokes was seen for the first time since Sunday night, emerging from his home in County Durham in a baseball cap, a hoodie and tracksuit bottoms, and Key expressed his despair and anger at the players' failure to respect the new rubric.

Rob Key is considering an alcohol ban for England’s cricketers ‘at any time and at any stage’ – and admitted he has not ruled out sacking Ben Stokes after he and Gus Atkinson broke the team curfew following the first Test victory over New Zealand at Lord’s.

As the fallout from their late-night trip to The Rex Rooms in Chelsea continued, Key denied the Test team had become a ‘national embarrassment’, and revealed that Atkinson told him he was unaware a curfew had been in place for several months. On the day Stokes was seen for the first time since Sunday night, emerging from his home in County Durham in a baseball cap, a hoodie and tracksuit bottoms, Key expressed his despair and anger at the players’ failure to respect the new rubric.

Flintoff and Harmison Jr set to star for Under 19s. A second generation of Flintoffs and Harmisons are set to play together for England following the announcement of the Under-19 squad to face South Africa.

Rocky Flintoff, 18, has already made it as far as the England Lions team that his father Andrew Flintoff coaches, but has now been joined by Steve Harmison’s son teenage fast-bowling son Charlie in a group of 12 Young Lions for an upcoming one-day series against the Proteas. It is a throwback to the early years of this century when the Flintoff and Harmison seniors were part of the England team that went on to win the 2005 Ashes.

One other notable inclusion in Michael Yardy’s squad is a third 18-year-old, Glamorgan’s Tom Norton, who became the youngest ever bowler to take a County Championship hat-trick and first debutant to do so in 120 years last month. Surrey all-rounder Ralphie Albert, grandson of snooker legend Jimmy White, is also in the squad





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England Cricket Team Rob Key Alcohol Ban Ben Stokes Gus Atkinson Curfew The Rex Rooms In Chelsea National Embarrassment Second Generation Of Flintoffs And Harmisons Under-19 Squad Rocky Flintoff Steve Harmison's Son Charlie Glamorgan's Tom Norton Ralphie Albert

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