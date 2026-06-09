England Cricket Stars Stokes and Atkinson Involved in Chelsea Nightclub Brawl with Rugby Player

A detailed report on the nightclub incident involving England cricket captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson, the injured ECB security guard, and rugby player Totoa Auvaa, set against the backdrop of ongoing team conduct issues and the ECB's efforts to reform player behaviour.

A nightclub incident in Chelsea has involved England cricket captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson , along with rugby player Totoa Auvaa . The altercation occurred in the early hours of Monday morning at the Rex Rooms, a club known as "Chelsea's naughtiest night club.

" Totoa Auvaa, a 21-year-old Samoan rugby player for Saracens, stands 6ft 5in tall and weighs 125kg. The confrontation is understood to have begun over a disagreement about tables in a VIP area. During the melee, an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) security guard who was supervising Stokes and Atkinson was injured after a punch was initially aimed at Atkinson. Both cricketers are reported to be unharmed.

Stokes and Atkinson were out drinking near England's Kensington hotel after the majority of the England squad had been celebrating their first Test win over New Zealand at the White Horse pub in Parsons Green, where they were joined by a group of Saracens players for their end-of-season party. Stokes and Atkinson later moved on to the Rex Rooms, which remains open until 3.30am.

The club's reputation for rowdy behaviour made it a controversial choice, especially given the strict curfew imposed on the England team following their 4-1 Ashes series defeat in Australia last winter. That curfew, still in effect, was broken by Stokes and Atkinson's presence at the nightclub after midnight. The ECB swiftly issued a statement confirming an investigation into a breach of team protocols.

"Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place. We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course. The Cricket Regulator has been informed.

" The independent Cricket Regulator will examine the players' conduct. Their probe adds to a series of recent disciplinary issues surrounding the England team, including a £30,000 fine and official reprimand for Harry Brook after he was out late on Halloween, and the controversy surrounding a boozy mid-series break in Noosa during the Ashes tour. During that tour, Ben Duckett was also filmed appearing intoxicated in Queensland.

Earlier, during the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka and the subsequent Twenty20 World Cup, England players consciously avoided public late-night drinking, though they did celebrate with fans within the confines of team hotels. Stokes, who recently turned 35, had notably given up alcohol for much of the winter in a dedicated fitness drive for the upcoming 2026 season, a plan that followed a freak net injury where he fractured his cheekbone.

His return to social drinking so soon after a landmark Test victory at Lord's-where Atkinson took match figures of seven for 39 in a 115-run win-appears contradictory. At his post-match press conference on Sunday, Stokes had spoken of looking forward to sharing a celebratory beer with his teammates in the dressing room, intent on moving past the difficulties of the Ashes tour. The timing of this incident, however, casts a shadow over that narrative. The consequences are likely severe.

Neither Stokes nor Atkinson is expected to be named in England's squad for the second Test at The Oval, which begins on June 17. This opens a leadership vacuum, placing all-rounder Harry Brook in the role of acting captain, despite his own recent disciplinary breach. The ECB's men's director of cricket, Rob Key, previously investigated the Noosa episode but denied the existence of a team drinking culture.

The governing body is now under immense pressure to demonstrate it can control its high-profile players' off-field behaviour. The results of the regulator's inquiry will be keenly watched, as the ECB strives to overhaul the team's image after a tumultuous period. Saracens rugby club has confirmed it is aware of an incident involving one of its players, referring to Auvaa, but has not issued further comment





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Ben Stokes Gus Atkinson Totoa Auvaa ECB Nightclub Brawl England Cricket Saracens Rugby Cricket Regulator Team Curfew Player Conduct Harry Brook Ashes Tour Noosa Incident

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