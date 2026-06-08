England Cricket Scandal: Stokes and Atkinson Break Curfew After Lord's Test Win

Captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson have breached team curfew following England's Test win over New Zealand at Lord's, leading to their likely suspension for the next match and sparking an ECB investigation into the late-night incident involving alcohol.

England's cricket team is embroiled in controversy after captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson broke a team curfew following the first Test victory against New Zealand at Lord's.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday morning at a nightclub near the team hotel in Kensington, west London, has led to both players being unlikely to participate in the second Test at The Oval starting June 17. The ECB has launched an investigation and, unlike its handling of a previous incident involving Harry Brook, issued a statement within 24 hours. The breach involved alcohol and occurred despite curfew rules established after the Ashes series.

Stokes, who previously stated that 'nothing good happens after midnight' following a 2015 incident in Bristol, now faces questions about his leadership credibility. Atkinson, who took five wickets in the match, also disregarded team protocols. The episode undermines England's efforts to project a reformed, professional image under coach Brendon McCullum, especially after a winter marked by reports of excessive drinking. The police are not involved, and it is suggested that a member of the public may have provoked the incident.

Stokes has been dealing with personal challenges, including recovering from a cheekbone injury and the Ashes loss, but this misstep compounds those difficulties. The ECB's quicker transparency contrasts with its earlier secrecy regarding Brook's altercation with a bouncer in Wellington. The timing is particularly damaging as English cricket seeks to reconnect with fans. The incident casts a shadow over what should have been a celebratory win and raises doubts about the team's discipline moving forward





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Ben Stokes Gus Atkinson England Cricket ECB Curfew Breach Lord's Test New Zealand Team Discipline Harry Brook Brendon Mccullum Ashes Nightclub Incident

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England's Captain Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson Face Investigation After Breaking Team's Curfew and Drinking in a Nightclub, Their Participation in the Second Test Uncertain.England's cricketers, led by captain Ben Stokes, have been facing an investigation after breaking their team's curfew and drinking in a nightclub, following their win over New Zealand at Lord's. Stokes and Gus Atkinson, who completed a five-wicket haul, have fallen at the first hurdle, and their participation in the second Test at The Oval is uncertain. The ECB's investigation is ongoing, but it is clear that Stokes and Atkinson broke the team's midnight curfew and drank, which may result in them not featuring in the second Test.

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