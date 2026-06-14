England Confident on Ivan Toney's Canada Entry Amid Partey Visa Denial; Squad Winds Down with NBA Finals

England national team officials express confidence that striker Ivan Toney will obtain a Canadian visa if needed for World Cup knockout matches, contrasting with Ghana's Thomas Partey who was denied entry over unresolved charge. The squad finds distraction in the NBA Finals while fans are warned of heat at stadiums.

England have no concerns over Ivan Toney's ability to enter Canada should the Three Lions have to play in the country. This reassurance comes after Ghana's Thomas Partey was denied a visa by Canadian authorities, meaning he will miss his nation's World Cup opener.

Partey, the former Arsenal midfielder, has been charged with a number of sex offences, has pleaded not guilty, and is currently awaiting trial. While the Canadian government states it will not permit those who have committed offences into the country, Partey has not been convicted. The situation is contrasted with that of Ivan Toney, who was arrested in London last December in connection with an alleged assault at a club.

At the time, it was suggested that the former Brentford striker, now playing in Saudi Arabia, may have believed he was the subject of an attempted theft due to his jewellery and expensive watch. Toney was granted unconditional bail and was subsequently permitted to travel to the United States.

Given the difference in the severity of the allegations-Toney has not been formally charged-and the fact he remains on bail, it is highly unlikely the 30-year-old would face problems entering Canada if required. Should England finish second in their group, they are scheduled to play in Toronto on July 2 in the round of 32. The England squad has found a welcome distraction from the off-field visa concerns in the NBA Finals.

Insiders report many players have been closely following the series, which saw the New York Knicks end a 53-year championship drought with a victory over the San Antonio Spurs. On Saturday night, during a tornado warning and a ferocious storm, players hunkered down in their Kansas City hotel to watch the game. At one point, the severe weather disrupted the television connection. Head coach Thomas Tuchel, a known basketball fan, was among those engaged.

Within minutes of arriving at the Inn at Meadowbrook, players were spotted shooting hoops on a temporary court set up at the boutique facility. England fans attending the World Cup in the United States are being advised to arrive at stadiums significantly earlier than they might for matches in England. This follows experiences at other venues where last-minute arrivals have created long queues due to security checks and ticket processing.

The consequence is that supporters are standing in often-ferocious heat for extended periods. While England's first match in Dallas at the AT&T Stadium will be indoors, external temperatures are forecast to hit 34 degrees Celsius around kick-off. The team is staying at a luxury hotel in Kansas City, Missouri.

Notably, most of the regular hotel staff have been given around a month off on full pay for the duration of England's stay, with a small core team remaining to operate the coffee shop. These staff members have been strictly warned not to take pictures or post any information about the squad on social media, highlighting the high level of security and privacy maintained for the team.

Separately, questions are being raised within football about the conduct of a Director of Academy Recruitment at an unspecified club. The individual is reportedly under growing scrutiny from the club's hierarchy for repeatedly encouraging the most promising young talents to sign with the same agency. This practice has left several parents feeling uncomfortable and has sparked internal concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

While no formal wrongdoing has been alleged, the situation has prompted internal discussions about who truly benefits from such arrangements, casting a shadow over talent development practices. In other sporting news, the election for President of the International Skiing Federation (FIS) was incredibly close, with British billionaire John Eliasch losing to Alexander Ospelt by a single vote.

Notably, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) notified Eliasch within hours of the result that he was no longer an IOC member, and his name was immediately removed from the IOC website. This swift action has led to speculation that Eliasch, who is known for being litigious, may take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, alleging improper interference by the IOC in the election.

In football club ownership news, Sheffield Wednesday majority shareholder David Storch is already making a positive impression on the fanbase before a ball has been kicked under his ownership. Over the weekend, a headstone was installed to mark the grave of Ambrose Langley, the captain who led the club to its first title in the 1902-03 season after securing promotion





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England World Cup Ivan Toney Visa Thomas Partey NBA Finals England Fans Heat Warning World Cup Security FIS Election Sheffield Wednesday David Storch

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