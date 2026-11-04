England Childhood Obesity Rates Hit Record Highs as Numbers Stall

New data reveals one in four English children are obese by secondary school start. Obesity prevalence rose to 22.8 percent last year, highlighting deepening health inequalities across deprived regions.

One in four children in England are obese by the time they start secondary school, according to alarming new figures released by the National Child Measurement Programme. Before the Covid pandemic, around 21 percent of year 6 pupils were obese. That jumped to 25.5 percent in 2020 before starting to fall again. However, the decline has now stalled. Obesity rates rose from 22.1 percent in 2023 to 22.2 percent in 2024, and 22.8 percent last year.

Stalled Decline in Year 6 Obesity Statistics

Boys were more likely than girls to be severely obese by year 6, according to the National Child Measurement Programme report. Overall, 1.1 million children were measured in state schools in England under the NCMP, which records a child's height and weight to help identify which regions need the most support. As with adults, a child's body mass index (BMI) is calculated using their height and weight - which is then compared with that of other children of the same age and sex. Children are classed as obese if their BMI is higher than 95 percent of their peers, and overweight if it is higher than 85 percent.

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Record Prevalence Among Reception Age Children

Obesity in reception children has reached record highs, with one in ten four and five-year-olds severely overweight. Figures for this age group have only surpassed this once in the last 20 years - during the pandemic. In 2020, obesity in reception children reached 14 percent, but by 2022, when restrictions had ended in Britain, the figure dropped to 9.2 percent. However, the decline has since reversed. Obesity prevalence climbed to 9.6 percent in 2023 and 10.5 percent in 2024, before reaching 10.7 percent last year, the highest level recorded outside the pandemic peak.

Deepening Health Inequalities Across Regions

Large differences in prevalence by level of deprivation remain; obesity rates in the most deprived areas were more than double those in the most affluent parts of England for both reception-aged children and those in their final year of primary school. In England's most deprived areas, nearly a third of children (30.3 percent) were obese by the time they left primary school, leaving them at increased risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke and some cancers. This compared with just 14 percent of children in the country's most affluent areas. For reception, obesity prevalence ranged from just 5.2 percent in the affluent London borough of Richmond upon Thames to 15.8 percent in Halton, in the North West.

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Stakeholder Calls for Urgent Government Action

'Today's data shows worsening childhood obesity levels and that the gulf in children's health between those living in deprived versus wealthy areas has widened,' said Anna Taylor, executive director of the Food Foundation charity. 'We keep measuring children, but failing to act on what we find.' 'Nearly 500 days ago the Government committed to introduce mandatory reporting by large food businesses on the healthiness of their food sales with a commitment to a moonshot to end obesity.' 'Every day of delay carries cost in the communities who can afford it least. Today alone around 93 children will have rotten teeth removed in hospital at a cost of £140,000.' 'Delay is the most expensive policy we have.'

Global Guidelines on Pediatric Weight Loss Interventions

Earlier this year, England's top paediatric doctor described childhood obesity as 'one of the biggest public health challenges facing the country' and warned lives are being cut tragically short as a result. The findings come after the World Health Organisation announced that obese children can safely be given weight-loss drugs like Mounjaro and Wegovy - and undergo weight-loss surgery. The recommendation forms part of the first set of global guidelines released by the watchdog for the treatment of obese children and young adults. Previously, the WHO said the interventions - which alter the stomach and reduce appetite - were unsuitable for obese children. However, the new guidelines say children over the age of 10 can safely be given the drugs, as well as undergo weight-loss surgery, if all other options such as managed exercise and diet programmes have proved ineffective.