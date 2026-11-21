Harry Kane tore the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle during Bayern Munich's 1-1 draw with Cologne and will miss the next few months. The 33-year-old England captain was injured in a challenge by Cologne defender Joel Schmied.

England captain Harry Kane will miss the next few months after tearing a ligament in his left ankle during Bayern Munich's 1-1 draw against Cologne on Friday.

Bayern confirmed the injury in a club statement on X. The statement said Kane suffered a tear of the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle in the Bundesliga home match against Koln on Friday evening. The club said the diagnosis was confirmed by an examination by Bayern Munich's medical department. It added that the 33-year-old will therefore be out for the next few months. The injury happened when Kane was taken down in the area by Cologne defender Joel Schmied.

Also read Harry Kane Injury Update: Bayern Munich Star Out for Months with Ligament Tear

Schmied reached Michael Olise's low cross first but knocked into the Ballon d'Or winner's left leg in his follow through at the back post. Kane writhed in pain after the contact. He gingerly got back to his feet and initially continued playing, but he soon hobbled off the field with two physiotherapists after treatment. Kane is the undisputed star of Bayern.

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Since joining from Spurs in 2023, he has scored 156 goals in 161 competitive fixtures and won two Bundesliga titles and the German Cup. He became the first Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or in 25 years last month. Two weeks ago he signed a new contract with Bayern that will keep him in Bavaria until June 2029. The length of the absence is a major blow for Bayern as well as for England.

Kane Availability For England

Kane has been the focal point of Bayern's attack since his arrival and his goals have powered the club to domestic success. The injury also raises questions about his availability for England's upcoming matches. Kane has captained the national team and remains its most important player. Bayern did not give a specific return date beyond the next few months.

The club said the timeline was confirmed by its medical department after the examination. The draw against Cologne leaves Bayern with more to manage in the weeks ahead. Kane's absence will force the club to adjust its attack during a busy part of the season. The 1-1 result came at a cost beyond the dropped points.

Kane's injury overshadowed the match and immediately became the central story for both club and country. Kane's move from Spurs in 2023 has been highly productive. His 156 goals in 161 competitive fixtures represent one of the best scoring rates in Bayern's recent history. His two Bundesliga titles and the German Cup add to a career that has now included the sport's top individual honor.

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New Contract And Injury

Last month he ended a 25-year wait for an English Ballon d'Or winner. His new contract, signed two weeks ago, was meant to secure his future in Bavaria through June 2029. That commitment now overlaps with a recovery period that will keep him out for months. Bayern's statement did not include any additional detail on surgery or a more precise recovery schedule.

The club only confirmed the ligament tear and the expected multi-month absence. The challenge by Schmied came as Olise delivered a low cross to the back post. Schmied got to the ball first but his follow through caught Kane's left leg, leaving the striker in pain on the ground. Kane's initial attempt to continue lasted only a short time.

After treatment he left the field with two physiotherapists, and subsequent tests confirmed the severity of the injury. The news is a significant setback for Bayern and for England. Kane remains the captain and leading figure for his national team, and his club relies on him as its primary scorer.