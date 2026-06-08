England Captain Ben Stokes to Miss Second Test Against New Zealand

England captain Ben Stokes is set to miss the second Test against New Zealand after being caught up in an incident at a London nightclub. Stokes and team-mate Gus Atkinson were present at the nightclub when an incident took place, and an investigation is currently underway. The ECB has stated that it will take a zero-tolerance approach to any future incidents, with players facing severe penalties for breaching team protocols.

England captain Ben Stokes is set to miss the second Test against New Zealand next week after being caught up in an incident at a London nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning.

Stokes, 35 last week, was named in a statement released at 6pm on Monday by the ECB as being alongside team-mate Gus Atkinson after the midnight curfew - imposed following last winter's Ashes tour and has remained in place - was broken. Neither player is expected to be named in England's squad for The Oval next week while an investigation takes place, meaning that Harry Brook - himself the subject of a late-night probe that saw him fined £30,000 and given an official reprimand - will lead the team.

'The ECB is currently investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first men's Test against New Zealand,' read a statement from the governing body. England captain Ben Stokes is set to miss England's second Test with New Zealand after 'Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place.

'We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course. 'The Cricket Regulator has been informed and we will provide a further update when possible. The incident has sparked widespread concern among fans, with many calling for greater accountability from players. The ECB has stated that it will take a zero-tolerance approach to any future incidents, with players facing severe penalties for breaching team protocols.

In the meantime, Harry Brook will take on the captaincy duties, with many fans expressing their support for the young player. The second Test against New Zealand is set to take place next week at The Oval, with England looking to bounce back from their first Test defeat. With Stokes and Atkinson expected to miss the match, England will be relying heavily on Brook and the rest of the squad to deliver a strong performance.

The incident has also raised questions about the impact of social media on player behavior, with many fans calling for greater regulation of players' online activities. The ECB has stated that it will be reviewing its social media policies in the wake of the incident, with a view to implementing stricter guidelines for players. In the meantime, fans will be eagerly awaiting the outcome of the investigation and the announcement of the squad for the second Test.

The incident has also sparked a wider debate about the role of social media in modern cricket, with many fans calling for greater accountability from players and greater regulation of their online activities





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