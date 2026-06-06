England Beat New Zealand 1-0 in Final World Cup Warm-Up with Kane Scoring

England secured a 1-0 victory over New Zealand in their last pre-World Cup friendly, with Harry Kane scoring before halftime. Manager Thomas Tuchel rotated the squad extensively, introducing debutants and testing tactical variations. Marcus Rashford impressed in the first half, while the second half saw a new lineup featuring Rio Ngumoha and Jude Bellingham as captain. The match highlighted squad depth and preparation as England heads into the tournament.

England concluded their final World Cup preparation with a friendly match against New Zealand in Tampa , Florida, under the management of Thomas Tuchel . The game served as a critical evaluation opportunity ahead of the tournament, with Tuchel experimenting heavily by making eleven changes at halftime.

The first half featured a dominant England performance highlighted by Harry Kane's goal just before the break, securing a 1-0 lead. Marcus Rashford emerged as a standout player, consistently threatening the New Zealand goal with his movement and shooting. After the interval, a completely renewed England lineup took the field, featuring debutant Rio Ngumoha and the return of key players like Jude Bellingham, who captained the side.

The tactical shift included playing Nico O'Reilly in midfield, raising questions about defensive selections given the absence of Arsenal players Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka, and Noni Madueke. Despite the changes, England maintained control, though the match ended 1-0. The fan turnout was noted as respectable despite the extreme heat, and the atmosphere was bolstered by the playing of 'Three Lions' after Kane's goal.

The match provided valuable insights into squad depth and form as England fine-tunes its strategy for the upcoming World Cup





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England New Zealand World Cup Harry Kane Thomas Tuchel Friendly Tampa Marcus Rashford Rio Ngumoha Jude Bellingham

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