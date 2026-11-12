England Beat Croatia in Nations League To Set Up Spain Final

England defeated Croatia to secure their spot in the UEFA Nations League final against Spain. Harry Kane scored the winner as England prepares for the decisive match in Madrid this Sunday.

England secured a hard-fought victory against Croatia at Wembley Stadium in the UEFA Nations League, setting the stage for a decisive final against Spain. The win ensures Thomas Tuchel's squad will travel to Madrid on Sunday to compete for the tournament title. England now leads their group with four wins from five matches, matching Spain's perfect record.

England Match Results And Score Details

Harry Kane scored the winning penalty in a match that required significant resilience from the English side. Morgan Rogers opened the scoring for England, capitalizing on a precise cross from Jude Bellingham. The goal arrived after a composed pass from Kane, highlighting the importance of key moments despite an otherwise quiet performance from the senior stars. Bellingham and Kane admitted they did not have their best games but emphasized the necessity of scoring when it mattered most.

Also read England Defeat Croatia 2-1 To Set Up Nations League Final Against Spain

England's defensive struggles were evident early on. The starting back four included players who were not first choices due to injuries. Reece James and Nico O'Reilly were unavailable, leaving Trent Alexander-Arnold and Lewis Hall to handle the fullback positions. Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi were also ruled out, forcing the use of Jarell Quansah and James Ward-Prowse in central defense. Quansah and Burn managed to perform adequately but acknowledged the partnership lacks the cohesion needed for top-level competition.

Thomas Tuchel Reaction And Performance Analysis

Thomas Tuchel described the victory as desperately wanted but noted it took time for his team to grow into the game. He stated that while they looked solid after the first fifteen minutes, the team became sloppy toward the end of the first half. The manager pointed out that easy ball losses in their own half killed their momentum and allowed Croatia to stay in the contest. He expressed confidence in the players' ability to correct these technical mistakes before facing Spain.

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Harry Kane echoed his manager's sentiments, stating that perfection is unattainable during such a congested fixture schedule. The England captain highlighted the physical toll of club and international commitments on the squad. He acknowledged that Croatia is a tough opponent determined to prove themselves. Kane emphasized that while England created enough chances, they must improve their intensity and concentration to succeed in the final.

Ben White Fans Reaction And Criticism

Ben White faced renewed booing from the crowd upon entering the pitch. The criticism stems from his decision to leave the England squad during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This move followed a reported falling out with assistant manager Steve Holland, although White recently claimed he had never explained the full story. Fans remain skeptical about his return to the starting lineup until he addresses these concerns publicly.

Former England goalkeeper Robert Green warned that the team must significantly improve their intensity before the final. He argued that beating the world champions in their own backyard will require a completely different approach. Green suggested that the players might have been mentally preparing for this challenge before the Croatia match even began. The former goalkeeper believes a markedly improved performance is essential for success in Madrid.

Spain Match Context And Upcoming Final

Spain secured their place in the final by defeating the Czech Republic, albeit in a tighter contest than expected. Alex Baena scored a penalty to secure the win after a goal by Yeremy Pino was ruled out. Mac Pubill added a late goal to ensure Spain finished with five wins from five matches. This result sets up a high-stakes encounter between two undefeated teams.

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The final will determine the overall winner of the UEFA Nations League tournament. England must reverse their recent defensive errors and maintain high intensity to overcome Spain. The victory against Croatia provides momentum, but the pressure will be immense in the capital of Spain. All eyes will be on how the squad manages their fatigue and tactical discipline on Sunday.