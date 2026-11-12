England Beat Croatia 2-1 in Nations League to Set Up Spain Showdown

England defeated Croatia 2-1 with Harry Kane scoring the winning penalty to set up a decisive Nations League final against Spain on Sunday.

England secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Croatia at Wembley Stadium, setting the stage for a decisive Nations League final against Spain. Harry Kane delivered the decisive moment by converting a penalty to win the match on his special occasion, while Morgan Rogers opened the scoring earlier in the second half. The result ensures England enters Sunday's showdown with Spain having demonstrated resilience despite tactical growing pains.

Match Progression And Key Moments

Morgan Rogers provided the opening goal, finishing a sequence that involved precise passing from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane. Although Bellingham and Kane did not have their best individual performances, their ability to produce in critical moments proved vital. England dominated large spells but struggled with technical errors in the first half, which allowed Croatia to equalize before the break.

Also read How to Watch England vs. Croatia on TV, Live Stream

The second half saw England improve significantly after fifteen minutes. Thomas Tuchel praised the team's reaction to conceding, noting that they created enough chances to secure a comfortable lead. However, sloppy passes in their own half repeatedly killed their momentum. The match remained tight as Croatia pushed for an equalizer in the final minutes, testing England's defense.

Manager And Captain Reactions

England manager Thomas Tuchel described the win as deserved despite the difficulty. He admitted the team took time to grow into the game and gave away unnecessary passes while controlling possession. Tuchel highlighted the importance of the result and expressed optimism about the upcoming final, stating that everything would be completely different in Sunday's match. He emphasized the team's positive trajectory despite minor lapses in concentration.

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Captain Harry Kane acknowledged that perfection is unattainable during a tough run of games for club and country. He thanked fans for their incredible gesture at the start of the game but focused on the collective effort required to beat a tough Croatian side. Kane noted that the team will need to improve significantly on Sunday, especially after giving away easy balls in their own half.

Group Standing And Final Preview

England's victory keeps them firmly in contention for the Nations League title. Spain defeated the Czech Republic with a late goal from Mac Pubill, finishing their group with five wins from five matches. England currently sit on four wins from five, setting up a winner-takes-all final. The Spanish side's narrow victory ensures they enter the final with a slight edge in group statistics.

The decisive final will take place in Madrid on Sunday. Both teams have shown they can perform under pressure, with England displaying grit and Spain showcasing consistency. The winner of this match will effectively claim the Nations League trophy. Fans and analysts alike are now turning their attention to how Thomas Tuchel's squad can address their technical errors against Spain.