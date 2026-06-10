England and Scotland Fans Opt for European Cruises and Holidays Over Expensive World Cup Trips to North America

Thousands of England and Scotland supporters are forgoing the costly journey to the United States, Canada, and Mexico for the World Cup, instead choosing European beach holidays and cruises that offer live match screenings. With around 65,000 UK fans making the transatlantic trip, many more are trading the sofa for a sun lounger, prompting hotels and cruise lines to market themselves as tournament-ready. A significant portion of fans are willing to pay extra for resorts with dedicated viewing areas, while cruise operators are seeing strong demand for sailings that broadcast all games. This shift reflects the impact of soaring travel costs, as fans adapt their viewing plans to enjoy the tournament without the financial strain of international travel.

England and Scotland supporters are finding creative ways to follow the World Cup as prohibitive travel expenses deter thousands from attending the tournament in person across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Approximately 65,000 UK fans have spent substantial sums on tickets, flights, and accommodations to witness the action live, but a larger contingent is opting for alternative experiences in Europe and on the high seas. With the tournament kicking off this Thursday, many are adjusting sleep and work schedules to watch from home, while others are embarking on Mediterranean holidays or booking cruise ships that promise nonstop match coverage, turning vacations into immersive fan events.

The trend is driven by the staggering cost of following the football festival across three countries and four time zones. Package holiday operator EasyJet Holidays reports that more than a quarter (27 percent) of supporters are planning a fan-cation-taking time off to watch games abroad-and the same proportion admit to arguing with partners or relatives about match viewing while away, a figure that spikes to 49 percent among 25- to 34-year-olds.

European hotels are responding by branding themselves as tournament-ready resorts, offering extended all-inclusive hours and dedicated World Cup screening zones. Notable examples include Zeus Eleva Mirabello Bay in Crete, with noise-conscious zoning for late-night matches; Alua Suites in Fuerteventura, featuring giant screens and stadium-like vibes; Hilton Dalaman Sarigerme Resort and Spa in Turkey, guaranteeing English-language broadcasts of every match; and Acrogiali Beach Hotel in Mykonos, installing big screens beachside.

Furthermore, 59 percent of fans say they would pay up to £100 extra for a resort that assures a dedicated tournament hub, highlighting strong consumer demand. Cruise lines are also capitalizing on this shift. Major operators like Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, and Ambassador are equipping ships with giant poolside screens and specialized lounges to broadcast games live around the clock.

Travel agency Iglu Cruise confirms that matches will be shown across fleets, transforming top decks and sports bars into floating fan zones. Recent offers include a 12-night Norwegian Viva cruise from the Greek islands to Istanbul with a Venice stop, priced at £1,829 per person; an 11-night no-fly Ambassador Ambience cruise to the Norwegian Fjords from Tilbury at £1,028 per person; and a seven-night Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas sailing through the Greek islands and Italy for £1,588 per person.

Dave Mills, chief commercial officer for Iglu Cruise, noted robust demand for such last-minute cruises, emphasizing the convenience of combining port visits, onboard entertainment, and full-board dining with uninterrupted match access, eliminating travel stress. For England fans, the tournament journey begins with a pre-tournament friendly against New Zealand in Tampa Bay, where the Three Lions secured a 1-0 victory. Their final warm-up against Costa Rica in Orlando follows before the team settles into a base in Kansas City.

England's group stage kicks off against Croatia in Dallas on June 17 at 9pm UK time, followed by Ghana in Boston on June 23 at the same hour, and Panama in New Jersey on June 27 at 10pm. Scotland's campaign starts earlier, facing Haiti in Boston on June 14 at 2am, then Morocco in Boston on June 19 at 11pm, before traveling to Miami to meet Brazil on June 24 at 11pm.

Both sets of fans hope for a triumphant conclusion on July 19, which would end England's 60-year World Cup drought since 1966. While some supporters still brave the high costs to be in North America, the surge in European holidays and cruises underscores how fans are redefining engagement with major sporting events amid financial constraints





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