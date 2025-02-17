Engineered Condensates Turbocharge Bacterial Protein Production

Biomedical engineers have developed a novel technique using synthetic disordered proteins to form biological condensates within bacteria, significantly accelerating protein production.

Biomedical engineers have made a breakthrough in synthetic biology by developing a novel approach to enhance protein production in bacteria. This technique involves directing bacteria to synthesize synthetic disordered proteins that aggregate into compartments known as biological condensates. These condensates act as micro-environments, concentrating mRNA molecules carrying instructions for specific proteins along with the machinery required for their synthesis.

This spatial organization significantly accelerates protein production, enabling bacteria to generate even proteins that would typically be detrimental to their survival, such as antibiotics. This discovery holds immense potential for industries reliant on bacterial production, including pharmaceuticals, industrial chemicals, and biofuels. Biological condensates are naturally occurring structures found in all cells, serving as vital regulators of gene expression. They achieve this by temporarily sequestering or separating biomolecular machinery, fine-tuning its activity. Since their identification in 2009, researchers have extensively investigated their diverse functions and applications. Daniel Shapiro, a PhD student in Ashutosh Chilkoti's laboratory at Duke University, explains that condensates allow cells to swiftly adjust protein production in response to changing conditions. By controlling gene expression at the protein synthesis level rather than the DNA level, cells can modify the protein repertoire within minutes, compared to hours or even days. Traditionally, engineering natural condensates has proven challenging due to their intricate nature. Chilkoti's laboratory, a pioneer in the field, specializes in elastin-like polypeptides (ELPs), long, disordered proteins with unique properties. ELPs can be designed to self-assemble or dissociate based on external factors like temperature or acidity, allowing for precise control over their behavior. In 2023, the laboratory achieved a groundbreaking feat by demonstrating that bacteria could be programmed to produce these synthetic ELPs, forming condensates that modulate cellular machinery. This marked the inception of a novel domain in synthetic biology, empowering scientists to reprogram cellular processes in innovative ways. Chilkoti emphasizes that this research paves the way for designing customized molecular components, instructing cells to synthesize them, and assembling these components within the cell to create novel functionalities. Building upon their previous work, the researchers have now refined this approach to specifically target and enhance the production of desired proteins. By designing ELPs that form condensates and bind to specific RNA sequences, the blueprints for protein synthesis, they can concentrate these RNA molecules within the condensate, facilitating their interaction with the cellular protein-making machinery. Shapiro describes this as creating a 'reaction crucible' that intensifies protein production by bringing all the necessary components together at a higher concentration. This advancement offers a powerful tool to boost protein output, overcoming limitations in traditional protein synthesis methods. Researchers are actively exploring the potential of this platform, investigating factors that influence protein production rates. For instance, experiments suggest that altering the viscosity of the condensates can modulate protein output, providing further control over the process. Shapiro is also delving into the impact of mRNA structure on its production rate, seeking to optimize the design of condensates for specific protein targets. This research has far-reaching implications for various industries. Notably, many biological therapeutics, such as antibodies, vaccines, and immune proteins, are currently produced in mammalian cells due to the complexity of their synthesis pathways. However, using synthetic condensates, Shapiro envisions a future where bacteria could efficiently manufacture these therapeutics, offering a more cost-effective and scalable production method





BIOTECHNOLOGY ENGINEERING PROTEIN PRODUCTION BACTERIA SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY BIOLOGICAL CONDENSTATES

