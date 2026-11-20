Before filing plans to dig up to 14 feet into the soil along Bedford Avenue while bracing the doomed building’s wall next door, the engineering company had faced four lawsuits alleging excavation at other worksites caused structural damage to adjacent buildings.

Before filing plans to dig up to 14 feet into the soil along Bedford Avenue while bracing the doomed building’s wall next door, the engineering company had faced four lawsuits alleging excavation at other worksites caused structural damage to adjacent buildings.

The company that drew up plans for excavating in Flatbush has been repeatedly sued in the past after being accused of damaging other buildings adjacent to other worksites. Although the lawsuits have been either settled or dismissed, a representative for some of the construction workers who died in the Brooklyn building collapse called the history of litigation concerning.

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The I-Team’s Chris Glorioso reports.were drafted by an engineer who had twice been appointed to advise on updating New York City construction codes, according to documents posted online by the NYC Department of Buildings. The documents list Jieming Wang, President of LMW Engineering, as one of several dozen construction professionals, appointed in 2017 and again in 2023, to help revise the rules that govern inspections of active construction sites in NYC.

The DOB did not specify why or how Wang was chosen to advise on revising construction rules, but the agency said he was one of hundreds of industry professionals who volunteer their time to “discuss potential changes to our Codes, which are eventually voted on by the City Council before becoming law. ”Wang, who has not been accused of wrongdoing associated with the building collapse, has not returned messages seeking comment.

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Attorneys who have formerly represented Wang and LMW have also not responded to requests for comment. Before he filed plans to dig up to 14 feet into the soil at 2625 Bedford Avenue while bracing the doomed building’s wall next door, Wang had been the subject of four lawsuits alleging excavation at other worksites caused structural damage to other adjacent buildings.

His company was not found responsible in any of the lawsuits but LMW was part of two settlements before trial, according to court records. In 2009, the owner of a building in Sunset Park sued LMW, alleging “excavation plans prepared by Wang and LMW were deficient,” causing damage to the plaintiff’s property. Court records show Wang blamed a subcontractor on the project for commencing work before notifying his staff.

That lawsuit was settled before it went to trial, without admission of wrongdoing. Three years later, another building owner sued LMW, complaining the company “unlawfully caused and performed excavation, underpinning and shoring work” that “undermined the foundation, walls and structure” of the plaintiff’s home. LMW denied responsibility and the case was ultimately dismissed after a judge ruled the plaintiff failed to proceed with her case in a timely manner.

In 2017, the owner of a property in Gravesend sued LMW, alleging excavation next door caused “cracks and substantial damage’ to his building. In that case, LMW argued its contract with the developer wasn’t inked until after the alleged damage was done. The judge dismissed LMW from the case and court records show other parties settled out of court.

A year later, the owner of a building in Prospect Heights sued LMW, claiming the engineering firm failed to properly supervise excavation resulting in “multiple large cracks” in the property’s exterior walls. Once again, LMW denied responsibility, blaming other subcontractors doing the work. The case settled without any admission of wrongdoing.

Walther Sinche, who leads the Ecuadorian International Alliance and has become an advocate for families of construction workers who died in the Flatbush collapse, said he was skeptical of any engineering company that blames subcontractors for damage to adjacent buildings during excavation.

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"We are just workers. We are the ones with dirty hands on this job,” Sinche said.

“You tell us to dig. We dig. But we don’t decide where to dig.

" A statement from the Department of Buildings said LMW’s plans for excavation and shoring up of the building next door in Flatbush met the city's requirements. “The earthwork and support of excavation plans for the 3-story project at 2625 Bedford Avenue went through a full plan exam at the Department of Buildings, where they were found to comply with the city’s requirements,” the statement read.

Mitchell Winn, an attorney who has previously sued LMW, said he was surprised the company’s president was selected twice to advise on the city’s construction codes.

“I don’t understand how this is the person, who’s been involved in a number of lawsuits involving building damage to the neighbors, how he’s the one who’s writing the inspection code,” Winn said.