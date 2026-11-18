Rebecca Pinals of Stanford University created a scale model of the blood-brain barrier on a microchip using reprogrammed human skin stem cells. This device allows researchers to observe the barrier in real time without risking patient health and aims to investigate nanoparticles that can deliver drugs directly to the brain to treat diseases like dementia.

Rebecca Pinals hadn’t planned to study neuroscience. But as she watched her grandmother decline from dementia, the chemical engineer decided to apply her talents to the human brain.

At the time, “one of the big questions was, ‘how do we get access to it? ’” says Pinals, of Stanford University.

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“I thought nanotechnology could be an interesting and useful toolkit to answer those types of questions. ” One key access point is the blood-brain barrier, a dynamic microenvironment of cells that helps keep pathogens and other contaminants out of the brain. It’s so good at its job that drugs for treating dementia have a hard time penetrating it.

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It’s important for researchers to understand this barrier, Pinals says, but it is so thin and fragile that they can’t observe it in real time without risking patient health. Pinals and colleagues re-created the blood-brain barrier on a microchip. The team reprogrammed stem cells engineered from human skin, then coaxed the cells to form the barrier in a small 3-D chamber on the chip.

“As an engineer, this is perfect,” Pinals says. “We love to take things apart and put them back together to learn how it’s made. ” Experts could use this scale model of the blood-brain barrier to figure out how to noninvasively access brains affected by neurodegenerative diseases. Pinals wants to use the device to investigate nanoparticles that could deliver drugs directly to patients’ brains.