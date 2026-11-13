Engadget Best of 2026: Pixel 11, iPhone 18 Pro, and New Awards for Mac mini and Alienware

Discover Engadget's highest-scoring tech products for 2026. The Pixel 11, iPhone 18 Pro, MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, and ROG G16 lead the editors choice list with top reviews.

Engadget has officially compiled its definitive list of highest-scoring devices for 2026, highlighting products that earned Editors' Choice awards with scores of 90 or higher. The reviews team evaluated over 150 product reviews across a wide range of categories, from Apple's iPhones to Google's Pixels, AirPods to Sony's 1000X series, and MacBooks to Dell's XPS. This year's selections reflect a market where iterative refinement and value-driven innovation took precedence over radical redesigns across smartphones, laptops, and gaming hardware.

The Google Pixel 11 earned top marks by perfecting an iterative update strategy rather than attempting a complete reinvention. It retains the visual identity of the Pixel 10 but introduces the new Tensor G6 process and doubles the starting storage capacity. Although the device carries a $100 price bump, reviewers found the refinements to a winning formula, intelligent software updates, and a vibrant color palette to be highly compelling. Cherlynn Low noted that the Pixel 10 was so good that Google didn't need to reinvent the wheel this year.

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A key differentiator for the Pixel 11 is its triple-camera array, which includes a capable 5x telephoto lens. This feature remains unique in its class, as the comparable iPhone 17 lacks a telephoto option entirely, and Samsung's Galaxy S26 only offers a 3x camera. Securing a telephoto lens on a device priced under $1,000 continues to be a significant advantage for mobile photographers. Many of the software tricks Google added this year, like Rambler and Proactive Suggestions, are genuinely useful additions to the package.

Among all smartphones introduced in 2026, the iPhone 18 Pro emerged as the clear choice for Engadget's editors. Apple changed its product release strategy this year, limiting the options to the iPhone 17e, the iPhone 18 Pro, and the new iPhone Duo. The iPhone Duo was excluded from consideration because it is a first-generation product with a high price tag that is unlikely to suit most consumers. The iPhone 18 Pro delivers a top-tier combination of features that justifies its position as the best iPhone of the year.

The iPhone 18 Pro introduces a variable aperture and pro camera controls, which provide essential manual control for serious photographers. Additional hardware improvements include a sensor-signed Apple Reference Image authentication system. This feature allows users to verify whether a photo has been manipulated, serving as an educational tool for a broader audience. The phone also benefits from a smaller, more functional Dynamic Island, improved thermal management, and faster battery charging capabilities. The new burgundy and blue color options were described as quite droolworthy by reviewers.

The MacBook Neo redefined expectations for budget laptops by delivering a premium experience without the premium cost. Originally priced at $600, the device felt comparable to higher-end notebooks like the MacBook Air despite its entry-level positioning. It remains a tremendous value proposition even after a $100 price increase driven by the ongoing AI-induced RAM crisis. Devindra Hardawar noted that every PC maker is now rushing to copy Apple's successful formula, though nothing else offers the same combination of premium build quality on the Windows side.

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The MacBook Air continues to hold its title as one of the best ultraportables on the market. It combines high speed, powered by Apple's M5 chip, with premium build quality and exceptional portability. While some Windows laptops have become lighter, they fail to match the performance and user experience offered by Apple's hardware. The device handles demanding tasks such as light gaming and video editing with ease, and its completely fanless design guarantees silent operation.

Apple's Mac mini is still the compact desktop to beat, even though its $899 pricing is well above the $599 earlier models sold for. Its tiny 5-inch by 5-inch case makes it easy to squeeze onto any desk, but that tiny frame belies its power. Apple's new M6 chip is yet another milestone for the company, delivering some of the best benchmark scores we've seen on any computer. Rising costs are something the entire PC industry is dealing with right now, but the Mac mini remains a fantastic desktop delivering style and performance tough to find with similarly-priced Windows systems.

The ROG G16 stands out as a massive, heavy gaming laptop with one of the most bombastic designs seen in recent history. Starting at $4,500, the device is undeniably expensive, but it delivers a bleeding-edge experience that justifies the cost for enthusiasts. It packs everything a high-end gaming PC could offer and more into its substantial chassis. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo features dual 3K OLED displays and a fully detachable keyboard for versatile usage.

It supports up to 64GB of RAM and can be configured with an RTX 5090 GPU. This combination of raw power and distinctive design makes it a standout choice for gamers willing to pay for the ultimate performance. You also get surprisingly punchy speakers and a ton of ports, including four USB slots, a full-size HDMI jack, and an SD card reader. For something this powerful, its battery life isn't half bad either, making it closer to a portable battle station than a basic gaming notebook.

Alienware 15 feels like a gift to gamers on a budget, having started at just $1,000 when reviewed. In a year when the price of everything with RAM has gone through the roof, it stood out for its affordability. Sadly, it seems Alienware's first truly affordable gaming PC has since been hit with the same price hikes we've seen wreck the rest of the industry, as it now starts at $1,450. Despite the increase, it remains a notable mention for budget-conscious buyers.

The Alienware 39 5K takes the idea of ultrawide monitors to the next level, making it one of the best gaming displays we've ever reviewed. It's basically a 32-inch screen with the sides stretched out a bit, giving you an expansive 39 inches of real estate. It makes games like Control Resonant all the more immersive and is perfect for multitasking with multiple full-sized windows open. At $1,100, it's mainly meant for ultrawide fanatics but is an investment you'll appreciate every time you flip it on.

The Alienware 39 features the latest OLED technology around, with a four-stack tandem OLED panel that delivers far more brightness than earlier versions. Its three-subpixel RGB stripe makes text and other fine detail sharper than before. It also has the ability to swap between 5K 165Hz for high-resolution gaming and 1080p+ 330Hz for faster e-sports titles. It is truly one of the most versatile displays available on the market today.

Sonos Beam Ultra is one of the best investments you can make in your home theater, aiming for premium territory with upward-firing Dolby Atmos speakers. It will turn any living room into a mini-cinema while playing movies, but is also excellent at music playback. Adding a few other Sonos speakers as rears along with a subwoofer creates a home theater that rocks the house. It is no longer a slightly compromised midrange soundbar like the previous Beams.

Sony's A7R VI blends high resolution and speed in a way no camera has done before. The new mirrorless model can shoot RAW bursts at up to 30 fps with accurate autofocus and reduced rolling shutter distortion. The improved in-body stabilization also helps reduce camera shake to ensure sharper photos. At the same time, the 67MP resolution provides incredible detail for portrait or landscape photography.

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DJI's Osmo Pocket 4 improves on the original in important areas with an updated sensor and new D-Log capture. It now offers 14 stops of dynamic range, making it better in tricky situations like low light and contrasty sunny days. Though it still only shoots up to 4K video, you can now capture in that resolution at up to 240 fps. The main problem for Americans, however, is that the Osmo Pocket 4 is unavailable in the US due to FTC import restrictions.

DJI Lito X1 is a great alternative that lets you shoot 4K video at 100 fps with D-LogM and HDR recording. With good low-light capability and excellent stabilization, the Lito X1 allows you to shoot near-professional video for high-contrast scenes and nighttime cityscapes. It's equipped with all of DJI's latest flight features like subject tracking and obstacle detection. The main problem for US buyers is that it is blocked for sale in that country.

Valve brought us a second iteration of the Steam Controller nearly 13 years after the original. It's packed full of features, including tunnel magnetoresistance joysticks that won't drift, high-end rumble, and four programmable rear buttons. At $99, the Steam Controller offers a level of polish and functionality that you'll find from significantly more expensive controllers. If your primary platform is Steam, it's a great choice.

Breville Eye Q allows you to spend $300 and make perfectly golden brown toast every single time. Instead of using a basic timer, the Eye Q features built-in optical sensors that watch your toast as it's browning. There are even dedicated modes for sourdough and bagels, though if you have a fat NYC-style bagel, you might need to trim it down to fit. It is basically what a toaster would be if you reinvented it with today's cutting edge tech.

Apple Watch Series 12 saw the company completely overhaul the health sensing system, which now takes heart rate measurements every five seconds instead of every five minutes. There are other heart-rate-based features that contribute to a new Readiness score calculated based on activity, sleep, and cardio-related vitals. Apple also expanded the gesture support for controlling the Watch and added new complications for more convenience.

The company brought back the ceramic case option, which provides a pricey aesthetic upgrade. Of course, the biggest news may be what's not available yet: Audio Intelligence. Privacy implications abound there, but a related feature called Sound Recognition is available already and works well. The fact remains that the Series 12 is an excellent wearable device regardless of future software updates.

Deciding on our final awards involved more than just picking our highest-scoring products. The first step was to narrow down the field by only considering products that met our baseline for our Editors' Choice award. We then looked at what categories those products fell into and put some items head-to-head to figure out which came on top for a given award. Six laptops earned our Editor's Choice award this year, but only three have made the cut for our Best of 2026 awards so far.

We also considered products that fell just short but still stood out as the best in their field. None of the kitchen tech we reviewed this year may have earned an Editor's Choice award, but we still felt comfortable crowning one of the products the Best of 2026. Before finalizing the list, we revisited each product to ensure it still met the standards it did at launch.

Due to anticipated product launches before the end of the year, we've withheld a few categories until those devices arrive. Those categories include earbuds, headphones, tablet, Windows laptop, foldable phone, smart glasses, and potentially even more categories. Our list of awards will be updated as devices in those remaining categories are reviewed and scored. This article will be updated in the near future to include our final decisions on these pending items.