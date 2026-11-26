Our coverage spans conventional power generation, renewables, nuclear, grids, storage, and emerging energy technologies.

EnergyChina activates first phase of 500 MW wind farm at 16,732 feet, set to power 175,000 homesEnergyUS energy firms back 77 MW modular nuclear reactors for commercial grid integration ENTRA1 will combine NuScale’s certified reactors with Sargent & Lundy’s engineering expertise to deploy scalable nuclear power globally.7 realistic solutions that could help US data centers manage electricity demand New transmission lines takes a decade, here are 7 faster engineering solutions that could help US data centers manage electricity demand.11x higher capacity and 400% swelling drive push for flexible silicon battery interfaces500 MWe molten salt reactor paired with nuclear fuel-recycling technology in new dealUS factories prepare to mass-produce transportable nuclear microreactors at scaleChina’s 1-GW hybrid power plant pairs gas and batteries to meet data center demandAbout Energy Energy sits underneath almost everything, industry, transport, computing, and cities, but is often discussed only when something breaks or gets expensive.

This category examines how energy is produced, stored, moved, and used in the real world, and how those systems are changing under technical, economic, and political pressures. Coverage at Interesting Engineering spans conventional power generation, renewables, nuclear, grids, storage, and emerging energy technologies. That includes solar and wind systems, batteries, hydrogen, carbon capture, advanced reactors, transmission infrastructure, and the software increasingly used to monitor and manage them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The focus isn't on abstract targets or idealized transitions, but on the engineering decisions that determine whether new systems are reliable, scalable, and affordable. Energy systems are defined by constraints. Power density, intermittency, materials availability, land use, safety, and cost all shape what can be deployed and where. This category examines those trade-offs, along with the reasons many promising technologies struggle to move beyond pilots or subsidies.